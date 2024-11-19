It’s the most wonderful time of the year (allegedly). As the temperatures finally begin to cool, and brands start pushing their holiday wares in bow-wrapped packages, the realization sets in that winter is officially upon us. Soon, we’ll be gathering with family, racking up credit card purchases to stow under the tree, and navigating a packed social schedule. But, let’s not get too cynical. There is still beauty in the holidays: the smell of pine in the air, the spread of sumptuous food, and—let’s not kid ourselves—the gifts.

To help get you in the mood, Gigi Hadid is ushering in some holiday spirit. This year, the model is partnering with Victoria’s Secret—starring in the brand’s holiday campaign, and acting as its proverbial elf—to spread joy and gift ideas for all those struggling to find the perfect picks for everyone on their list. Below, Hadid provides her holiday survival tips, from hosting and gifting to staying sane during less-than-jolly moments.

I wanted to begin by congratulating you on your recent appearance in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. What was it like to return to that runway after six years?

It was like my dream job growing up. And because of the six-year gap, this show felt like I was doing it again for the first time. Of course, opening the show was also exciting. I really tried to live that night for my teenage self who used to watch the show on TV and practice walking in front of it.

That was quite the moment when you rose out from under the stage.

It was nuts. It was all my pop star dreams coming true.

Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

And you said Taylor Swift helped you train for that?

It's funny because when I said that on the day of the show, I was talking about the riser coming out from under the stage. And then, during the show, I did this wave and people started to compare it to when Taylor opens her show. I love her so much as a performer so her moves are in my muscle memory at this point. But yeah, I was talking about the riser. That is something I practiced on her stage. I mean, where else could you practice that?

You practiced it on her stage?

Not for [Victoria’s Secret specifically]. It was years ago, I think during the 1989 tour. I was there to see the show, and during her rehearsal, she was like, “Do you want to try rising out of the stage?”

Okay, we’re here to talk about the VS holiday campaign, but it still feels a bit early for the holidays. In your opinion, when do the holidays begin?

Halloween is so big at our house, and I think that’s when you start to feel festive again and temperatures start to cool down. So as soon as it’s Halloween, everything inside the house is decorated right into Thanksgiving, right into Christmas, New Year’s—and I will keep the Christmas tree up through January.

Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024.

Do you host for the holidays or do you go elsewhere?

Usually, I host Thanksgiving and Christmas. We always decorate gingerbread houses, and for the last few years, I’ve taken that over from my mom. But this year, my mom’s hosting Thanksgiving.

Any hosting tips?

I try to get neutral table settings and tableware that I can use every year and then I pick one theme that I can change around, like florals, pumpkins, or objects for the middle of the table. So I would say invest in something neutral that you can use for all the holidays, and then change up the extras.

Are you a matching pajamas family?

We are a matching pajamas family. My mom forces us to take a matching pajama picture every year, which we actually end up loving. I’m glad we get one photo in the day because otherwise, I feel like all of my pictures are just of Khai, my daughter. Each year, someone has the responsibility of getting all the pajamas. This year, I was looking at the VS holiday shop, and I think I might do PJs, but also the fluffy robes. I just want to wear one all day.

When it comes to gifting, are you a last-minute buyer or do you gather presents throughout the year?

For my family and my daughter, I’m a pre-planner. But I do gift baskets for my Guest In Residence office and the people I work with, and when it comes to those, my brain works better when I buy and organize it all in one week. For Khai, I like to get things as I see them and stock up instead of rushing to what seems obvious in the moment. So I guess it depends. Sometimes I’m a planner, but sometimes my brain works better, not necessarily last-minute, but in a timely, quick style.

Do you know what you’re getting your friends this year?

It’s easy if I can find something I think everyone will love, and one thing I will be getting all my girls is the underwear advent calendar from VS. It is genius. I feel like everyone needs that. I would be so stoked if someone got me that so if someone wants to send that to me, please do.

Any advice on how to stay sane around the craziness of the holidays?

Just try to take everything in. Romanticize it all a little bit. Get your notebook and go to the coffee shop and sketch. Enjoy the leaves changing, and the snow, maybe do some cooking. Embrace the romance of the season when it’s starting to feel intense.