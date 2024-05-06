There’s a collective fashion eye roll whenever someone shows up to the Met Gala in a plain old suit. So when Gigi Hadid touched down on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a not-your-average tuxedo gown, an overwhelming sigh was heard across New York City. Tonight, the supermodel hit the Met Gala steps in a Thom Browne confection that was equal parts Old Hollywood glamour and avant-garde suiting.

Hadid’s custom gown from the American label featured an off-the-shoulder corset bodice complete with lace detailing at the back. Yellow floral embroidery nodded to “The Garden of Time” dress code inspiration, but things really picked up just below Hadid’s waist. Instead of flowing into a traditional skirt, Hadid’s dress was overlayed with a white and black suit jacket—how this stayed secured on Hadid’s body is likely due to some TB witchery.

The coat then flowed into a statement-making train designed with layers upon layers of ruffled fabric and yellow roses. Browne, who walked the red carpet in one of his signature suits, is known for his dramatic, dreamlike tailoring. So, it makes sense then that his interpretation of the night’s “Sleeping Beauties” theme would include a princess dress shrouded in a sharp men’s suit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid’s red carpet moment was as much of a statement from the back as it was from the front. As the model posed, the true sculpture-like qualities of the piece came to life. To top her look off, Hadid went with a bold red lip, dewy glam, and a blinding diamond necklace. Oh, she also chopped several inches off of her hair into an Old Hollywood bob.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid’s look, which will live in Browne’s personal archives, reportedly required a team of 70 artisans and over 13,500 hours to construct. The beads alone, of which there were 2.8 million, needed 5,000 hours to embroider by hand.

“It’s always a privilege to watch Gigi come to life. She is a true talent that shines at whatever she does,” Browne told Vogue. “I wanted her look to embody the fragility and immense work that you see in Andrew [Bolton]’s exhibit, blooming on the carpet and into the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”