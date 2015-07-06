From the original The X-Files series to The Crown, Gillian Anderson has enjoyed a long career in the spotlight. And for just about the entire time that the television star has been a household name, Anderson’s sense of style has remained classic and chic. From sultry gowns to simple menswear moments, Anderson’s red carpet looks never disappoint, and whether she’s playing a British Prime Minister or a sex positive therapist, her sense of humor remains in tact as well. In honor of her 53rd birthday, here are her best looks from 1996 to today.

2021 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nominated for her work on The Crown, Gillian Anderson came to the 2021 Emmys in a unique, tasseled dress.

2020 Getty Images Wearing a sleeveless black gown, Anderson attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England.

2020 Getty Images Gillian Anderson wore a metallic gown with puffed sleeves to the premiere of season 2 of Sex Education in 2020.

2020 Getty Images At the Golden Globes, Anderson wore a simple yet chic white gown with an off-the-shoulder draping.

2018 Getty Images Anderson shimmered in silver as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

2017 Getty Images A menswear moment at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival/

2016 Getty Images Before she would be cast as Margaret Thatcher, Anderson attended the world premiere of The Crown in 2016 wearing a burgundy gown.

2015 Getty Images Anderson returned to center stage as a platinum bombshell—arriving at the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a caped gown.

2011 Getty Images Refining her style with age—Anderson opted for some show-stopping earrings when dressing up a simple black gown in 2011.

2008 Getty Images By 2008, the red head was back to her natural color. A mother-to-be, Anderson sheathed her baby bump in a capped navy dress that set off her fiery locks.

2003 Getty Images After almost a decade on the air, Anderson switched up her hair 2003—opting for a golden hue. In this chocolate turtleneck she looked decidedly more Annie Hall than Rita Hayworth.

2000 Getty Images Some very Aughts shades made their way to Anderson’s red carpet look at the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards in 2000.

1999 Getty Images Anderson kept it glam in a dark green gown for the 1999 SAG Awards.

1999 Getty Images At the 56th Annual Golden Globes, Anderson arrived in a lilac gown.

1999 Getty Images Her structured neckline made a comeback at the 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards—where the actress hoped to pick up an award for The X-Files. Her matching jewelry was a refined addition to the look.

1998 Getty Images When The X-Files received a film treatment, Anderson arrived at the premiere’s red carpet in a bright red gown.

1998 Getty Images Anderson vamped it up in 1998—hoping to snatch her second win in a row at the Golden Globes. While she didn’t go home with the prize, her pointed neckline left a lasting impression.

1997 Getty Images Anderson went for a fuzzy casual sweater—a very ‘90s look—paired with pearls for a celebration of the 100th episode of The X-Files.

1997 Getty Images Later that year, Anderson swept her second win at the Emmy Awards—her train growing with her star status.

1997 Getty Images At the Golden Globe Awards in 1997, Anderson hit the carpet in a plunging nude number accessorized with arm-candy and boyfriend David Duchovny. The combo was as winning as her performance—she left with her first Golden Globe.

1997 Getty Images Anderson’s airport style was just as chic (albeit much more casual) as her red carpet looks in 1997.

1996 Getty Images In 1996, the actress also attended what was just the second annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, wearing a black velvet gown.

1996 Getty Images In 1996, Anderson—still a freshman on the red carpet— was nominated for her first Emmy award.