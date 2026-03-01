Giorgio Armani’s New Designer Leads a Return to Rule-Breaking

For her ready-to-wear debut, Silvana Armani—Giorgio Armani’s niece and longtime collaborator—presented a collection titled “New Horizons.” Set against a projection of drifting clouds, it was less a departure than a return to what makes Armani, well, Armani: a style so distinctive it has become shorthand for elegance itself. The show was held at Via Borgonuovo 21, the 17th-century palazzo that Mr. Armani called home and where he staged his early runway presentations before moving them to the cavernous Tadao Ando-designed Armani/Teatro in 2001. A short runway and relatively tight lineup—57 looks instead of the usual 90-plus—kept the spotlight firmly on the quiet power of Mr. Armani’s unstructured tailoring, each fluid jacket exemplifying the revolutionary ease that defined his work.

The show opened with a duo of oversize gray suits that recalled the iconic menswear look Julia Roberts wore to accept her first Golden Globe in 1990, recalibrated for fall 2026. The classic suit was reimagined through inventive layering, like cropped scoop-neck sweaters and tissue-weight cowl-neck shirts beneath unbuttoned jackets pinned with jeweled Leo and Cancer brooches. Trousers were worn low on the hips in a distinctly Gen Z slouch and secured with burgundy belts. It was a formula repeated throughout the workwear section—the suit broken apart and reassembled with studied ease, reminiscent of the way young women now wear thrifted Armani blazers from the 1980s and 1990s with baggy jeans. Here, the approach was more polished: fluid, floor-skimming white trousers replaced denim, while proportions were pushed further, with cropped vests and gilets layered beneath longer jackets.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Eveningwear flowed seamlessly from the workwear, carrying the same unstructured ease and layered proportions. Armani offered only a handful of gowns, instead emphasizing easy, understated elegance through a selection of tunics and kimonos over balloon trousers in fabrics like crêpe and velvet, each piece shaped to envelop the body like a warm hug. Many garments were crinkled and embroidered to evoke mountain peaks in miniature, the texture and detailing suggesting a bird’s-eye view of landscape in 3-D. Flat shoes reinforced the crossover between day and night, and lace-up work boots were worn with everything. Pouches and messenger bags were fully interchangeable across the looks. Classic shapes were quietly upended with playful audacity, echoing the rule-breaking energy Mr. Armani long championed.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images