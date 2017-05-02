Gisele Bündchen’s Complete Met Gala Fashion History

Ever since she made her Met Gala debut in 2003, Gisele Bündchen has been a regular at the annual event. The supermodel became such a staple that in 2017, she took on hosting responsibilities alongside husband Tom Brady, and musicians Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry. For the occasion, Bündchen wore Stella McCartney—just one of many glittering, radiant gowns she’s worn to the Met over the past 19 years. Here, a look back at all of Bündchen’s glamorous Met Gala ensembles.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue For the first time in Gisele Bündchen’s Met Gala history, the super wore Dior in 2019 at the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition at the Costume Institute. Her blush-colored gown complemented husband Tom Brady’s maroon velvet tuxedo jacket—and the pink carpet.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Bündchen had plenty of fun twirling in her layers of fabric for the cameras.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage With husband Tom Brady.

Photo by Jackson Lee/Getty Images Glamour personified. In 2018, Gisele wore golden Versace at the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Costume Institute Gala.

In 2017, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were co-hosts of the Met Gala. She wore Stella McCartney and he wore Tom Ford.

Jamie McCarthy Gisele Bundchen attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 wearing Balenciaga.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Bündchen wore her signature at the 2014 Met: a soft wave and a healthy glow.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images At the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” Met Gala on May 6, 2013, wearing Anthony Vaccarello.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The links on Bündchen’s bracelet matched the metal accents on her black dress.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations”-themed Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012, Gisele wore Givenchy.

Randy Brooke/Getty Images Back to old Hollywood glam: Gisele Bündchen attended the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 wearing none other than Alexander McQueen.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Soft waves complemented her red carpet-chic vibe.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images In Alexander Wang at the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” Met Gala on May 8, 2010 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images A silvery smokey eye completed the look.

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The 2009 theme, “The Model As Muse,” was practically made for Gisele. Here, the super opts for a shorter hem in this Versace cocktail dress.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images For the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy”-themed Met Ball in 2008, Gisele wore this shimmering Versace column.

New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images Bündchen’s jewelry for the night was simple, letting the paillettes on the gown do the talking.

Peter Kramer In 2007, Bündchen wore this black and white architectural gown by Saint Laurent during the “Poiret: King Of Fashion”-themed Met Gala.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images The supermodel kept her signature makeup pared-down that year: thick eyeliner, a natural glow, and pink lips.

Peter Kramer Gisele chose Christian Dior Haute Couture by John Galliano for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala: “Anglomania” on May 1, 2006.

Peter Kramer Bündchen at The Met Gala in 2006.