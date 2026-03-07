At Givenchy, Sarah Burton Turns to the Old Masters for a Fresh Perspective

For fall 2026, Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton was asking big questions. “How can we put ourselves back together in the world we’re living in?” she wrote in her show notes. Burton made no claims that fashion can heal a fractured world. Yet her presentation, staged in a stark white structure built specifically for the occasion at Les Invalides—the sprawling complex housing Napoleon’s tomb and the French national military museum—suggested that, like art, it can offer a kind of solace. Drawing on the tradition of Old Master painting—from the deep, dramatic tonalities of Velázquez to the jewel-toned precision of Dutch Golden Age portraiture—Burton assembled a palette of velvety black, ultramarine, garnet, emerald, and burnished gold, saturated pigments celebrating the simple power of beauty to lift the human spirit.

In just her third season, Burton has already established instantly recognizable signatures that feel true to the maison’s heritage without tipping into reverence. The opening look, a tailcoat tuxedo with an hourglass effect worn over a white button-down styled in reverse, combined the sensual inverted tailoring from her fall 2025 debut with the elevated shirting of her spring 2026 follow-up, here in crisp cotton poplin rather than the leather version she experimented with last season. (These reversals carry forward a detail Hubert de Givenchy explored in the 1950s and 1960s, when he favored coats that buttoned up the back.) The white shirt’s extra-tall collar is stitched upside-down to frame the face and finished with polished metal collar studs, catching the light and echoing the compositional focus of portraiture. Leather shirts reappeared later in the lineup, some with shirttails knotted at the back and the models’ names embroidered in red thread on the cuffs.

Courtesy of Givenchy

Part of the joy of seeing a woman designer at the helm is how true these clothes feel to the way female creatives want to dress, a point underscored by the denim workwear and the model lineup, which included artist Isabelle Albuquerque (who stars in the summer 2026 campaign), writer Constance Debré, designer Marte Mei van Haaster, and DJ Agathe Mougin. Burton reintroduced leopard print, long favored by both Givenchy and Alexander McQueen, including the exact black leopard lace McQueen used in his fall 1997 collection, here softened in ribbon-threaded, bias-cut dresses. The show was not without couture moments, from fully embroidered floral gowns reminiscent of antique tapestries to an Infanta-worthy godet finale look finished with bead-embroidered lace. But one of the most charming gestures was Stephen Jones’s headscarves fashioned from satin T-shirts, worn with wood door-knocker earrings peeking out in the spirit of Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring.

