Glashütte Original Marks a Decade of Its Seventies Line with a Watch Exclusive to North America

In the world of luxury watches, anniversaries often mean limited editions, and German watchmaker Glashütte Original has joined the party with the Seventies “X” Chronograph. Limited to just 100 pieces and available only in North America starting this month, the watch marks ten years of the brand’s Seventies line—a collection defined by its square case and retro cues.

For a company rooted in the precision-first world of Saxon watchmaking, the Seventies “X” is pitched as something looser: an ode to the “spirit of American leisure” per the press release. To make the point, Glashütte shot the corresponding campaign poolside in Miami Beach, a backdrop of Mediterranean Revival hotels and tailored resort wear standing in for a lifestyle that’s confident but not trying too hard. It’s a clever marketing move, but the watch itself, with its matte white lacquer dial, black subdials, and red accents, leans less on South Beach flash and more on a minimalist, modernist aesthetic.

Mechanically, it’s classic Glashütte. Inside the 40mm stainless steel case is the in-house Caliber 37-02, a finely finished automatic movement boasting a 70-hour power reserve, flyback chronograph, and Panorama Date. The finishing—striped plates, blued screws, beveled edges—is what collectors expect, and perhaps the real draw for a piece like this. Each watch comes with both a rubber strap and stainless-steel bracelet, because even the most die-hard enthusiast likes options.

Courtesy of Glashütte Original

Regional exclusives can sometimes feel gimmicky, but this one doubles as a statement: Glashütte Original clearly sees the U.S. as a market worth courting as more and more collectors look for new timepieces to add to their investment lineup. With its German precision dressed in a bit of Miami sun, the “X” is a notable entry into the summer’s horological calendar.

Again, for those keeping score, there are just 100 chances to snag it. For more information visit glashutte-original.com.