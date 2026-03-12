Even those who are only tangentially aware of Glen Powell likely know a few key things about him: he loves his dog, Brisket; he’s deeply devoted to his family; and he is a fiercely loyal Austin, Texas native. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the 37-year-old’s genuine interests have remained front and center. He poses with his terrier poodle mix in magazine editorials, walks red carpets with his parents by his side, and can often be spotted on the sidelines of Texas Longhorns football games, proudly flashing the school’s “Hook ‘Em” hand signal.

So when Omega decided to open a boutique in Austin, Powell’s presence was almost inevitable. The actor is a global ambassador for the watchmaker, frequently sporting its timepieces on the red carpet. On Wednesday, March 11, Powell returned to his hometown, parents in tow, to celebrate the store’s grand opening. Brisket, unfortunately, did not make the guest list.

Powell at a Texas Longhorns game in November 2025. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Powell arrived perfectly on time for the festivities, thanks in part to the Omega Constellation Goldmaster watch he wore with a black, double-breasted suit and satin shirt. But, he admits, timeliness is also simply part of his DNA.

“I don’t like to be rushed,” he told W at the Omega Austin boutique opening gala. “And punctuality feels like a sign of respect.”

Powell and Omega share more than an appreciation for keeping time—they also share a reverence for artistry. While the actor is clearly a proud Texan, his globetrotting career has introduced him to the finer details of design, especially when it comes to watches.

Powell with Swatch Group US President & CEO and OMEGA US President Arnaud Michon and TV Personality Lauren Petrowski. Courtesy of Omega

“The wonderful part about my job is it takes me all over the world,” he says. “I’ve been exposed to a lot of people who care about the way things are made, the way things are built, the way things look, and craftsmanship. Those are things I’ve grown to care about, and Omega cares about them too.”

Now, the actor and the brand have another thing in common: Austin itself. While Powell left his University of Texas merch at home for the evening, he still celebrated his hometown spirit hometown at the gala with a performance from Austin-based band Los Coast. He was joined by Allison Williams and Heated Rivalry star Robbie Graham-Kuntz, both clad in Omega timepieces.

Courtesy of Omega

Most Likely, Powell had to fly off to his next appearance the next morning—and even more likely, he got to the airport early. But if he had the day off, there’s no doubt one could find Powell at the music venue The Continental Club or getting a treat from Amy’s Ice Cream on South Congress, two of his favorite stops in Austin. “This city is the greatest place to be raised because there's just an endless list of things to do,” he says. And now, that list includes a stop at the new Omega boutique.