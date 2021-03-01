Golden Globes 2021: Every Look From The Red Carpet & Beyond
Nearly a year into the pandemic, Hollywood was apparently itching for glamour. While the Golden Globes this year are split between Los Angeles and New York with many nominees Zooming in from home, that didn’t stop the stars and their stylists from working overtime to create some major looks. In fact, the untraditional format seems to have lead many to really push past the safe and expected into truly eye-popping glamour (the fact that many won’t have to wear these looks for hours in the Southern California sun while making the rounds of a regular red carpet probably helped too). From The Great's Elle Fanning’s ethereal Gucci gown to The Crown's Josh O'Connor in Loewe looking every inch a prince, see every look from the traditional red carpet and directly from the stars' homes.