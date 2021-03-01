Nearly a year into the pandemic, Hollywood was apparently itching for glamour. While the Golden Globes this year are split between Los Angeles and New York with many nominees Zooming in from home, that didn’t stop the stars and their stylists from working overtime to create some major looks. In fact, the untraditional format seems to have lead many to really push past the safe and expected into truly eye-popping glamour (the fact that many won’t have to wear these looks for hours in the Southern California sun while making the rounds of a regular red carpet probably helped too). From The Great's Elle Fanning’s ethereal Gucci gown to The Crown's Josh O'Connor in Loewe looking every inch a prince, see every look from the traditional red carpet and directly from the stars' homes.

Andra Day in Chanel Photo by Myriam Santos Andra Day wears a Chanel Haute Couture gown, Chanel Fine Jewelry, and custom Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Angela Bassett in Dolce & Gabbana Courtesy photo Angela Bassett wears a Dolce & Gabbana gown and shoes.

Josh O'Connor in Loewe. Photo by William Waterworth at MICHELE FILOMENO. Josh O'Connor wears a suit from Loewe and Bvlgari Octo Watch.

Leslie Odom Jr. in Valentino Photo by Phoebe Joaquin. Leslie Odom Jr. wears a suit by Valentino.

Jane Levy in Oscar de la Renta. Photo by Thomas McDonell Jane Levy wears a gown from Oscar de la Renta.

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta. Photo by Marcus Mam. Amanda Seyfried wears Oscar de la Renta.

Dan Levy in Valentino Photo by Lewis Mirrett. Dan Levy wears a Valentino suit.

Elle Fanning in Gucci