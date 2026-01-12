FASHION

All the Late-Night Fashion From the 2026 Golden Globes After Parties

by Matthew Velasco
American actress and singer Zoe Kravitz is seen attending Vas Morgan's star-studded after-party foll...
BACKGRID

The final trophy at last night’s 2026 Golden Globes went to Hamnet for Best Motion Picture – Drama, but no one was ready to call it a night just yet. Following the ceremony, stars shuttled around Beverly Hills to a circuit of A-list, invitation-only after parties. Per usual, guests had the pick of the litter as to where they kept the celebration going. Vas J. Morgan’s bash drew a starry crowd in droves (Emma Stone, Zoë Kravitz, Kirsten Dunst, and Odessa A’zion were all in attendance), as did Nikki Glaser’s get-together at the Sunset Tower Hotel, which attracted Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Then there were fêtes hosted by Netflix and other studios, none of which were short on star power in the slightest.

Naturally, celebrities used the time in between stops to polish their after party looks. Some, like Lisa, who stepped out in a sheer ensemble, changed into entirely different, dance-ready outfits. Others kept their looks from the main event intact. Some slipped on sequins and sheer (J.Lo stepped out in a blinding corset dress), while the lucky ones, like Teyana Taylor who won the Best Supporting Actor crown, used their Golden Globes as accessories.

Here, take in all the celebrity fashion from the 2026 Golden Globes after-parties.

Lisa

PGP / BACKGRID

Emma Stone

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

George and Amal Clooney

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Teyana Taylor

007 / BACKGRID

Charli xcx

007 / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Tessa Thompson

PGP / BACKGRID

Ana de Armas

PGP / BACKGRID

Amanda Seyfried

Melanie Miller / BACKGRID

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

PGP / BACKGRID

Odessa A’zion

PGP / BACKGRID

Colman Domingo

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

BACKGRID

Jodie Turner-Smith

BACKGRID

Stella Maxwell

BACKGRID

Adam Sandler

007 / BACKGRID

Benicio del Toro

Roger / BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Brittany Snow

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Alix Earle

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Dylan O’Brien

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Paris Hilton

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID