All the Must-See Celebrity Looks From the 2025 Gotham Awards

by Matthew Velasco
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on Decembe...
John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The race to the 2026 Oscars gained momentum last night, not in Los Angeles but in New York City, as stars gathered for the 35th Gotham Awards. The annual event, held at Cipriani Wall Street, attracts a crowd of industry luminaries dressed to the nines. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another cemented its Oscar front-runner status by taking home the award for Best Feature. Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi also had a big night. His film, It Was Just an Accident, won all three categories it was nominated. My Father’s Shadow actor Sopé Dìrísù emerged victorious in a crowded field that included Jennifer Lawrence, Rose Byrne, and Jessie Buckley to win Outstanding Lead Performance.

There was no shortage of glamour on the fashion front, either. Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel collection made a strong showing on the red carpet, with Kristen Stewart, Teyana Taylor, Riley Keough, and A$AP Rocky all stepping out in his designs—apt timing as Blazy unveils his first Métiers d’art show for Chanel on Tuesday evening in New York City.

Rocky, who was nominated in the Breakthrough Performance category for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, showed up with the support of Rihanna, who, of course, slipped into a dramatic, head-to-toe Balenciaga look. Sentimental Value stars Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve wore backless looks from Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton, respectively, while Julia Roberts reaffirmed her dedication to formal suiting in a striking purple Tom Ford look by Haider Ackermann. Jennifer Lawrence, nominated for her turn in Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, was also in a tailored mood, wearing a two-piece skirt suit by Dior.

Here, see the best dressed stars from the 2025 Gotham Awards red carpet.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rocky in Chanel. Rihanna in Balenciaga.

Julia Roberts and Luca Guadagnino

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Roberts in Tom Ford and Pasquale Bruni jewelry.

Kristen Stewart

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Jennifer Lawrence

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dior.

Kate Hudson

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Elle Fanning

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren and Cartier jewelry.

Teyana Taylor

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Jacob Elordi

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Rose Byrne

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Tessa Thompson

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Riley Keough

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Reinsve in Louis Vuitton.

Naomi Watts

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein.

Chase Infiniti

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Jeremy Allen White

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Jessie Buckley

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Zoey Deutch

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Prada.

Chloë Sevigny

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Amanda Seyfried

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Michael B. Jordan

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Eva Victor

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Molly Ringwald

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images