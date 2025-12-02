All the Must-See Celebrity Looks From the 2025 Gotham Awards

The race to the 2026 Oscars gained momentum last night, not in Los Angeles but in New York City, as stars gathered for the 35th Gotham Awards. The annual event, held at Cipriani Wall Street, attracts a crowd of industry luminaries dressed to the nines. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another cemented its Oscar front-runner status by taking home the award for Best Feature. Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi also had a big night. His film, It Was Just an Accident, won all three categories it was nominated. My Father’s Shadow actor Sopé Dìrísù emerged victorious in a crowded field that included Jennifer Lawrence, Rose Byrne, and Jessie Buckley to win Outstanding Lead Performance.

There was no shortage of glamour on the fashion front, either. Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel collection made a strong showing on the red carpet, with Kristen Stewart, Teyana Taylor, Riley Keough, and A$AP Rocky all stepping out in his designs—apt timing as Blazy unveils his first Métiers d’art show for Chanel on Tuesday evening in New York City.

Rocky, who was nominated in the Breakthrough Performance category for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, showed up with the support of Rihanna, who, of course, slipped into a dramatic, head-to-toe Balenciaga look. Sentimental Value stars Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve wore backless looks from Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton, respectively, while Julia Roberts reaffirmed her dedication to formal suiting in a striking purple Tom Ford look by Haider Ackermann. Jennifer Lawrence, nominated for her turn in Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, was also in a tailored mood, wearing a two-piece skirt suit by Dior.

Here, see the best dressed stars from the 2025 Gotham Awards red carpet.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rocky in Chanel. Rihanna in Balenciaga.

Julia Roberts and Luca Guadagnino Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Roberts in Tom Ford and Pasquale Bruni jewelry.

Kristen Stewart Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Chanel.

Jennifer Lawrence Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Dior.

Kate Hudson Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren.

Elle Fanning Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren and Cartier jewelry.

Teyana Taylor Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Chanel.

Jacob Elordi Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Rose Byrne Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Tessa Thompson Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Riley Keough Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Reinsve in Louis Vuitton.

Naomi Watts Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Calvin Klein.

Chase Infiniti Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Jeremy Allen White Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Jessie Buckley Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images In Chanel.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Zoey Deutch Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Prada.

Chloë Sevigny Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Amanda Seyfried Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valentino.

Michael B. Jordan Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Eva Victor Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images In Loewe.

Molly Ringwald John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images