The 2025 Governors Awards Red Carpet Was a Preview of the Oscars Fashion Race
The Oscars are still months away, but the race to the Academy Awards on March 15 continued to heat up last night at the 2025 Governors Awards. Held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, the 16th annual event presented Academy Honorary Awards to Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Dolly Parton.
Stars of this year’s buzziest films—many of them, sure to earn an Oscar nomination come January—hit the red carpet for a preview of the 2026 awards season. Hamnet breakout Jessie Buckley wore a seriously sleek ensemble from The Row. Jennifer Lawrence had a Greek goddess moment in custom Dior, while her close friend and Bugonia star, Emma Stone, slipped into an off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton stunner. Frankenstein co-stars Jacob Elordi, wearing Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewels, and Mia Goth, in princess blue Dior by Jonathan Anderson, brought the glamour. And just days before Wicked: For Good finally hits theaters, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had yet another opportunity to hone their Glinda and Elphaba style. They stunned in archival Dior by John Galliano and Sarah Burton’s Givenchy, respectively. Also in attendance were the likes of Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Stewart, and Michael B. Jordan.
Here, take in all the best-dressed stars from the 2025 Governors Awards.
Dakota Johnson
In Valentino and Jessica McCormack jewelry.
Jennifer Lawrence
In Dior.
Emma Stone
In Louis Vuitton.
Ariana Grande
In vintage Dior and Swarovski jewelry.
Cynthia Erivo
In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.
Kristen Stewart
In Rodarte.
Anya Taylor-Joy
In Maison Margiela and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Elle Fanning
In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.
Jessie Buckley
In The Row.
Jacob Elordi
In Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry.
Teyana Taylor
In Miss Sohee and Chopard jewelry.
Natalie Portman
In Dior.
Jennifer Lopez
In Tamara Ralph.
Chase Infiniti
In Louis Vuitton
Austin Butler
In Saint Laurent.
Tessa Thompson
In Valentino.
Jeremy Allen White
In Louis Vuitton.
Hailee Steinfeld
In Stephane Rolland and Chopard jewelry.
Mia Goth
In Dior.
Sydney Sweeney
In Miu Miu and Dena Kemp jewelry.
Amanda Seyfried
In Valentino.
Renate Reinsve
In Louis Vuitton.
Ejae
In Marmar Halim.
Damson Idris
In Ralph Lauren.
Kate Hudson
In Valentino.
Emily Blunt
In Schiaparelli and Messika jewelry.
Lucy Liu
In Zuhair Murad and Hanut Singh jewelry.
Rose Byrne
In Calvin Klein Collection and Sabyasachi jewelry.
Eva Victor
In Loewe.
Wagner Moura
In Bottega Veneta.
Andra Day
In Marmar Halim and Cartier jewelry.
Kaitlyn Dever
In Armani Privé.
Rami Malek
In Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry.
Isabela Merced
In Dilara Findikoglu.
Michael B. Jordan
In Louis Vuitton.
Queen Latifah
In Lanvin.
Oscar Isaac
In Louis Vuitton.
Mason Thames
In Saint Laurent.
Jeremy Strong
In Louis Vuitton.
Lili Reinhart
In Roberto Cavalli.
Jon M. Chu
In Loro Piana.
Joe Alwyn
Gael García Bernal
In Maison Margiela.
Celine Song
In Thom Browne and Cartier jewelry.