The 2025 Governors Awards Red Carpet Was a Preview of the Oscars Fashion Race

by Matthew Velasco
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Oscars are still months away, but the race to the Academy Awards on March 15 continued to heat up last night at the 2025 Governors Awards. Held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, the 16th annual event presented Academy Honorary Awards to Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Dolly Parton.

Stars of this year’s buzziest films—many of them, sure to earn an Oscar nomination come January—hit the red carpet for a preview of the 2026 awards season. Hamnet breakout Jessie Buckley wore a seriously sleek ensemble from The Row. Jennifer Lawrence had a Greek goddess moment in custom Dior, while her close friend and Bugonia star, Emma Stone, slipped into an off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton stunner. Frankenstein co-stars Jacob Elordi, wearing Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewels, and Mia Goth, in princess blue Dior by Jonathan Anderson, brought the glamour. And just days before Wicked: For Good finally hits theaters, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had yet another opportunity to hone their Glinda and Elphaba style. They stunned in archival Dior by John Galliano and Sarah Burton’s Givenchy, respectively. Also in attendance were the likes of Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Stewart, and Michael B. Jordan.

Here, take in all the best-dressed stars from the 2025 Governors Awards.

Dakota Johnson

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Valentino and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Jennifer Lawrence

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Dior.

Emma Stone

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Ariana Grande

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In vintage Dior and Swarovski jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Kristen Stewart

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Jessie Buckley

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In The Row.

Jacob Elordi

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry.

Teyana Taylor

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee and Chopard jewelry.

Natalie Portman

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Dior.

Jennifer Lopez

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph.

Chase Infiniti

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton

Austin Butler

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Tessa Thompson

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Jeremy Allen White

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Hailee Steinfeld

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Stephane Rolland and Chopard jewelry.

Mia Goth

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Sydney Sweeney

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Miu Miu and Dena Kemp jewelry.

Amanda Seyfried

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Renate Reinsve

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Ejae

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Marmar Halim.

Damson Idris

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Kate Hudson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Emily Blunt

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli and Messika jewelry.

Lucy Liu

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad and Hanut Singh jewelry.

Rose Byrne

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein Collection and Sabyasachi jewelry.

Eva Victor

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Wagner Moura

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Andra Day

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Marmar Halim and Cartier jewelry.

Kaitlyn Dever

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Rami Malek

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry.

Isabela Merced

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Dilara Findikoglu.

Michael B. Jordan

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA/Shutterstock

In Louis Vuitton.

Queen Latifah

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Lanvin.

Oscar Isaac

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Mason Thames

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Jeremy Strong

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Lili Reinhart

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

In Roberto Cavalli.

Jon M. Chu

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Loro Piana.

Joe Alwyn

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Gael García Bernal

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela.

Celine Song

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Thom Browne and Cartier jewelry.