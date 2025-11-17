The Oscars are still months away, but the race to the Academy Awards on March 15 continued to heat up last night at the 2025 Governors Awards. Held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, the 16th annual event presented Academy Honorary Awards to Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Dolly Parton.

Stars of this year’s buzziest films—many of them, sure to earn an Oscar nomination come January—hit the red carpet for a preview of the 2026 awards season. Hamnet breakout Jessie Buckley wore a seriously sleek ensemble from The Row. Jennifer Lawrence had a Greek goddess moment in custom Dior, while her close friend and Bugonia star, Emma Stone, slipped into an off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton stunner. Frankenstein co-stars Jacob Elordi, wearing Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewels, and Mia Goth, in princess blue Dior by Jonathan Anderson, brought the glamour. And just days before Wicked: For Good finally hits theaters, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had yet another opportunity to hone their Glinda and Elphaba style. They stunned in archival Dior by John Galliano and Sarah Burton’s Givenchy, respectively. Also in attendance were the likes of Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Stewart, and Michael B. Jordan.

Here, take in all the best-dressed stars from the 2025 Governors Awards.

Dakota Johnson Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Valentino and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Jennifer Lawrence Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Dior.

Emma Stone Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Ariana Grande Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In vintage Dior and Swarovski jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Kristen Stewart Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Rodarte.

Anya Taylor-Joy Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Maison Margiela and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gwyneth Paltrow Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Elle Fanning Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Jessie Buckley Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In The Row.

Jacob Elordi Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry.

Teyana Taylor Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Miss Sohee and Chopard jewelry.

Natalie Portman Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Dior.

Jennifer Lopez Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph.

Chase Infiniti JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton

Austin Butler Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Tessa Thompson Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Valentino.

Jeremy Allen White Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Hailee Steinfeld Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Stephane Rolland and Chopard jewelry.

Mia Goth Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Sydney Sweeney Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Miu Miu and Dena Kemp jewelry.

Amanda Seyfried Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valentino.

Renate Reinsve JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Ejae Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Marmar Halim.

Damson Idris JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren.

Kate Hudson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Valentino.

Emily Blunt Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Schiaparelli and Messika jewelry.

Lucy Liu Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad and Hanut Singh jewelry.

Rose Byrne Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Calvin Klein Collection and Sabyasachi jewelry.

Eva Victor Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Loewe.

Wagner Moura JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Andra Day Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Marmar Halim and Cartier jewelry.

Kaitlyn Dever Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Rami Malek JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry.

Isabela Merced Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Dilara Findikoglu.

Michael B. Jordan CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA/Shutterstock In Louis Vuitton.

Queen Latifah Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Lanvin.

Oscar Isaac Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Mason Thames Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Jeremy Strong Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Lili Reinhart JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images In Roberto Cavalli.

Jon M. Chu Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Loro Piana.

Joe Alwyn Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Gael García Bernal VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Maison Margiela.