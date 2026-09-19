“When I was growing up, my grandmother taught me to find the beauty of what’s in front of you and make the best of it,” says Traiceline Pratt, the 30-year-old designer behind Goyagoma. Pratt, who launched his label last year, is inspired by the quiet moments and dramas of everyday life: Pale yellow leather trousers recall butter he found in his grandmother’s otherwise empty fridge; a white leather shirt and matching pants reference outfits worn by the Rastafarian peanut sellers he remembers from his childhood in the Bahamas.

Now Pratt is based in Harrow, a suburb of northwest London. He runs Goyagoma from his house. “Working from home gives me immediate access to a creative space,” he says. “I tend to wake up randomly throughout the night with bursts of ideas. I strongly believe that if I don’t act on these ideas immediately, God might give them to someone else.”

Before Pratt became a designer, he was a promising track and field athlete. The sport earned him a full ride to North Dakota State University, where he studied fine art, focusing on watercolor painting and charcoal drawing. For someone from a creative family—his father is a painter and runs a visual merchandising business with Pratt’s mother—it was a natural choice. But like many college kids, Pratt had an existential crisis just before graduating, in 2017. “My art was about day-to-day life, but people had to look at it on a wall,” he says. “People can relate to that only so much.” He met with one of his professors to discuss his sudden disillusionment. “I told her I was done with having a two-dimensional conversation. She said maybe I should think about fashion.”

Ifeoluwa wears Jimmy Choo shoes.

Up until that point, Pratt had paid little attention to clothes “beyond collecting Jordans as a teenager.” And yet the idea immediately resonated with him. “Not everybody has a Picasso, but everybody has a T-shirt,” he says. After Googling the best fashion schools in the world, he discovered Central Saint Martins, the famed London institution that’s produced everyone from John Galliano to Alexander McQueen. He set his sights on a master’s course in womenswear despite never having designed a garment. “I applied with my paintings and wrote a manifesto of what I thought was the future of the fashion industry,” he says. “I got rejected.”

But Pratt wasn’t put off. He moved to London and enrolled in a course at an affiliate school geared toward helping people build fashion portfolios. He used his student card to gain access to the Central Saint Martins campus, where he sought out the head of the master’s program, Fabio Piras. “I told him he’d made a mistake. He looked at me and laughed,” says Pratt. The pair ended up talking for more than an hour, and Pratt left with an understanding of how to get into the program: a one-year intensive intro course at Central Saint Martins, plus more work experience. He spent about a year working with the designer Samuel Ross on A-Cold-Wall, the British sportswear brand.

Goyagoma designer Traiceline Pratt.

In 2022, Pratt applied again and was accepted. “I showed Fabio [sketches of] my final collection on the first day of class, two years before it was needed,” he says. Titled “Beyond Verbal Communication,” the collection imagined six archetypal women from Pratt’s childhood in the Bahamas and “what each one did to obtain her version of luxury.” There was “the businesswoman,” who wore an oversize leather shirt; “the thief,” who wore a police jacket reinterpreted as a soft wool bomber; and “the mistress,” who wore a burgundy hoodie made of Valencia leather. The collection was full of everyday garments and silhouettes, but done in extravagant fabrics. Alongside his studies, Pratt worked as a creative assistant to DJs Benji B and Judah at their London club, Deviation. There, Pratt learned how to create a world around his brand. “I already knew how to design; what I wanted to learn was how to build a subculture,” he says. After graduating, he got a job at Phoebe Philo’s namesake label. “She taught me what makes something luxury,” says Pratt. “That was the final piece of the puzzle I needed in order to have my own voice.”

Ifeoluwa and Chagas wear Jimmy Choo shoes. Jolene wears Manolo Blahnik shoes.

After seven months at Phoebe Philo, Pratt launched Goyagoma. The term is a portmanteau of the Spanish painter Francisco de Goya and the former Balenciaga creative director Michel Goma. (“The name represents my transition from fine art to fashion,” he says.) So far, he’s shown two collections, which make up a diptych titled “Something to Wear.” Pratt returned to his childhood, imagining what Bahamians in his neighborhood might wear over a 24-hour period. Polo shirts elevated with shearling were a nod to the garment often worn by “hot boys,” Bahamian slang for thieves, and crinkled silk dresses were inspired by women’s nightgowns. Pratt prefers to see his collections as “editions,” the first of which was split into two parts. Part one of edition one was presented as a lookbook in October 2025, and part two was a full runway show supported by Fashion East, the incubator for emerging designers that counts Grace Wales Bonner, Jonathan Anderson, and Martine Rose among its alumni.

Chagas.

Just a year after Goyagoma’s launch—and as the label’s only full-time employee—Pratt is steadily garnering attention from the fashion industry. For his second edition, he collaborated with Nike, reworking the Air Max 97 sneaker with suede, leather, and nylon. Goyagoma has been operating on a made-to-order basis—A$AP Rocky has worn a custom double-breasted poncho and black wool trousers—but the brand is starting to trickle into stores. Later this year, it will be stocked at Dover Street Market Los Angeles and Antonia Milano.

For now, Pratt is at work on his third edition. “I don’t necessarily see my clothes as fall/winter or spring/summer. I’m just trying to create a cohesive wardrobe,” he says. “Luxury fashion moves too quickly. I don’t think people have enough time to enjoy the clothes.”

Hair by Sarah Jo Palmer for Oribe at MA Group; Makeup by Porsche Poon for Mac Cosmetics at Total World; Models: Isa Chagas at Storm Management, Blessing Ifeoluwa at PRM Agency, Jolene at Viva London; Casting by Ashley Brokaw casting; Photo Assistants: Pedro Maria, Francisco Ferreira; Digital Technician: Alex Brunacci; Retouching: Bliss retouch; Fashion Assistant: Melina Frangos; Hair Assistant: Kayla Dixon; Makeup Assistant: Kyra Lui.