Gracie Abrams on the Jewelry She Wears Like a Second Skin

Gracie Abrams is moving in several directions at once. On July 17, she’ll release her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2024’s The Secret of Us. By December, she’ll be on the road for the Look at My Life Tour, her biggest yet. Somewhere in between, she’ll begin work on Please, the A24 film from director Halina Reijn that marks Abrams’s acting debut. Earlier this year, she was named a face of Chanel’s Coco Crush line of fine jewelry—a natural partnership for a singer-songwriter whose understated, classic style and jet-setting schedule call for pieces that can move easily from a recording session to the red carpet.

Marked by the house’s signature matelassé—the iconic diamond-quilted pattern seen on everything from flap bags to cap-toe ballet flats—the collection reinterprets the motif in what feels like liquid gold. And much like the 26-year-old’s songwriting, it blends intimate softness with structure. Here, she discusses its appeal.

Courtesy of Chanel

As an artist what inspires you about this collection in particular?

What inspires me is the sense of continuity. There’s something about it that feels really grounded in Chanel’s history, but at the same time it’s fresh and very alive. To me, the matelassé is all about balance. Its structured lines and softer, rounded edges, paired together, create a contrast that I feel very drawn to.

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

What is your personal relationship with fine jewelry? What is your first memory connected to it?

With fine jewelry, I’m really drawn to timeless pieces that can grow with you over time and that inevitably end up holding core memories. There’s a glamour to Chanel fine jewelry, but even still, they feel like pieces you’d never want to take off because they become a part of you as soon as you put them on.

Courtesy of Chanel

How often do you actually wear pieces from the Coco Crush collection?

These pieces practically never come off me day-to-day. They’re so comfortable and playful and you can really make them your own. Stacking, mixing, and matching, all the things. It honestly just depends on my mood whether it’s a performance or just my everyday look. I wear them like a second skin either way.