FASHION

All the Standout Celebrity Looks From the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026...
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tonight, the 68th Grammy Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles, but hours before the ceremony, the evening’s true spectacle was already underway: fashion. Hosted for the sixth consecutive time by Trevor Noah, the evening honored the biggest musical achievements of the past year, bringing together a who’s who of the industry in competition for the coveted golden gramophones. Among the standout nominees? Kendrick Lamar, leading the pack with nine nods for his album GNX, alongside Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and rising talents like Olivia Dean and Addison Rae.

Before any gilded gramophones were handed out, though, the stars descended on the red carpet, a place where some of the most iconic and unexpected fashion moments in history (from Gaga’s infamous meat dress to J.Lo’s Versace jungle look) have come to flourish. With a stylish lineup of nominees, performers, and guest presenters, including Chappell Roan, Teyana Taylor, and Charli XCX, the red carpet is prime for jaw-dropping looks, ensuring the night would be remembered as much for its fashion as for its music.

Here, see all the best celebrity fashion moments from the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Rosé

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Giambattista Valli and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Valentino.

Sombr

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Addison Rae

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Katseye

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

FKA Twigs

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Paolo Carzana.

Tyla

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Dsquared2.

PinkPantheress

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood and Pandora jewelry.

Kehlani

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zara Larsson

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Germanier and Swarovski jewelry.

Olivia Dean

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Chanel.

Lola Young

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Rhea Raj

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Wet Leg

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shaboozey

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Bode.

María Zardoya

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In McQueen.

Benson Boone

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joni Mitchell

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dijon and Joanie Del Santo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yungblud

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Flo

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Luar.

Michelle Williams

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ali Wong

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Vivienne Westwood.

Queen Latifah

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ari Lennox

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rika Tischendorf and Babyface

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jesse Jo Stark

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gesaffelstein

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Teddy Swims

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Turnstile

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lava La Rue

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Darren Criss

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In custom Tanner Fletcher.

Sharon Osbourne

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

6lack

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ledisi

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slash and Meegan Hodges

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Diane Warren

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jesse Welles

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gloria Estefan

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Christian Louboutin and Mustafa Choucair

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fab Morvan

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Reba McEntire

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy