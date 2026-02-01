Tonight, the 68th Grammy Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles, but hours before the ceremony, the evening’s true spectacle was already underway: fashion. Hosted for the sixth consecutive time by Trevor Noah, the evening honored the biggest musical achievements of the past year, bringing together a who’s who of the industry in competition for the coveted golden gramophones. Among the standout nominees? Kendrick Lamar, leading the pack with nine nods for his album GNX, alongside Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and rising talents like Olivia Dean and Addison Rae.

Before any gilded gramophones were handed out, though, the stars descended on the red carpet, a place where some of the most iconic and unexpected fashion moments in history (from Gaga’s infamous meat dress to J.Lo’s Versace jungle look) have come to flourish. With a stylish lineup of nominees, performers, and guest presenters, including Chappell Roan, Teyana Taylor, and Charli XCX, the red carpet is prime for jaw-dropping looks, ensuring the night would be remembered as much for its fashion as for its music.

Here, see all the best celebrity fashion moments from the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Rosé Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Giambattista Valli and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sabrina Carpenter Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Valentino.

Sombr Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Addison Rae Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Alaïa.

Katseye Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

FKA Twigs Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Paolo Carzana.

Tyla Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Dsquared2.

PinkPantheress Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood and Pandora jewelry.

Kehlani Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zara Larsson Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Germanier and Swarovski jewelry.

Olivia Dean Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Chanel.

Lola Young Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Rhea Raj Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Wet Leg Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shaboozey Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Bode.

María Zardoya Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In McQueen.

Benson Boone Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joni Mitchell John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dijon and Joanie Del Santo Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yungblud Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Flo Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Luar.

Michelle Williams Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ali Wong Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In Vivienne Westwood.

Queen Latifah Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ari Lennox Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rika Tischendorf and Babyface Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jesse Jo Stark Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gesaffelstein Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Teddy Swims Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Turnstile John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lava La Rue Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Darren Criss Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images In custom Tanner Fletcher.

Sharon Osbourne Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

6lack Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ledisi Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slash and Meegan Hodges Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Diane Warren Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jesse Welles Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gloria Estefan Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Christian Louboutin and Mustafa Choucair Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fab Morvan CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy