Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tonight, the 68th Grammy Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles, but hours before the ceremony, the evening’s true spectacle was already underway: fashion. Hosted for the sixth consecutive time by Trevor Noah, the evening honored the biggest musical achievements of the past year, bringing together a who’s who of the industry in competition for the coveted golden gramophones. Among the standout nominees? Kendrick Lamar, leading the pack with nine nods for his album GNX, alongside Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and rising talents like Olivia Dean and Addison Rae.
Before any gilded gramophones were handed out, though, the stars descended on the red carpet, a place where some of the most iconic and unexpected fashion moments in history (from Gaga’s infamous meat dress to J.Lo’s Versace jungle look) have come to flourish. With a stylish lineup of nominees, performers, and guest presenters, including Chappell Roan, Teyana Taylor, and Charli XCX, the red carpet is prime for jaw-dropping looks, ensuring the night would be remembered as much for its fashion as for its music.
Here, see all the best celebrity fashion moments from the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet.