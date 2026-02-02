Awards season is in full swing, with the 68th annual Grammys taking place Sunday night in Los Angeles. As always the Recording Academy honors the best in music—like Kendrick Lamar, who topped the list with nine nominations including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Lady Gaga came close behind, with seven nominations for her Mayhem album that’s spawned an unforgettable Mayhem Ball tour. There’s also Sabrina Carpenter, one of the breakout stars of summer 2024, who still has the charts in a chokehold with the 2025 release of her album Man’s Best Friend, which garnered six nominations. She arrived on the red carpet for the event early, sparkling in a blush, beaded Valentino gown with a sheer capelet and a scalloped skirt that skimmed the red carpet. Best New Artist nominee Addison Rae went for a similar color palette as the Espresso singer—but skewed minimal in a custom literal high-low Alaïa dress. Rosé of Blackpink flipped the bridal trend, donning a Giambattista Valli velvet black minidress with two long ivory trains on either side of her hips. Representing the guys was Bad Bunny, who is slated to perform at the Super Bowl on February 8 but showed up to the Grammys red carpet looking every part the dapper Old Hollywood gent in a Schiaparelli tux. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber did date night, with matching black looks and “ICE OUT” pins. There are plenty more highlights from the red carpet—see all of our favorite looks here.

Rosé in Giambattista Valli Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar in Chanel and Shay jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli and Cartier jewelry Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Matières Fécales Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga, and Hailey Bieber in Alaïa. Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

Malice and Pusha T of Clipse, and Pharrell, in Louis Vuitton Men’s. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Dean in Chanel and Cartier jewelry Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino and Chopard jewelry Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Addison in Alaïa Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Eilish in Hodakova Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy