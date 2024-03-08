Greta Lee Has Always Been a Red Carpet Risk Taker

It would be easy to assume that Greta Lee came out of nowhere. Recently, sh’s appeared up in one of television’s biggest shows (The Morning Show), and the year’s most talked about films (Past Lives), but don’t ignore her work over the years on projects like Girls, Russian Doll, and Sisters. And let’s not forget her time on Broadway, including her debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in which she had to twirl a baton and catch it live every night. In actuality, Lee has been preparring for her spotlight moment for awhile, honing not only her craft, but her style aesthetic. Now that she’s got our attention, she’s not letting it go. Her ability to wear a Jonathan Anderson creation in unmatched, as is her eye for slightly off-kilter fashion. With help from her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, Lee has become a must-watch on the red carpet, eschewing the pretty, expected dress for garments with a bit more intrigue. Below, we’re looking back at the actress’ last 14 years on the red carpet, to see how she got to this point at the peak of her style game as we wait to see where she will go next.

2024: Film Independent Spirit Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images One of Lee’s style strengths is her ability to let dramatic clothes stand on their own. The actress smartly wore this LII spring 2024 dress sans any accessories, allowing the sculptural wonder to do all the talking.

2024: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The relaxed silhouette of this pastel dress from The Row is beautifully juxtaposed by the airy, almost romantic fabric, while the leather gloves add an unexpected touch of edge to the look.

2024: Critics Choice Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The crystal-embellished fabric of the Loewe spring 2024 set, along with the diamond jewelry, make this look unexpected, while still red carpet appropriate.

2024: Governors Awards VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images This red hot Bottega Veneta dress (and Lee’s unmatched red carpet presence) made quite the impression on the Internet.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lee brought Marilyn Monroe into 2024 with the help of this Loewe gown.

2023: CFDA Fashion Awards Variety/Variety/Getty Images The actress once again wore Loewe at the CFDA Awards. This time, it was a fairly simple black silk gown turned on its head with the addition of a gold ring neckline.

2023: Past Lives New York Screening Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lee wore a metallic, high neck dress from Proenza Schouler’s fall 2023 collection to a screening of her film, Past Lives, in 2023.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Once again, Lee proved she can wear Loewe like no one else. The actress attended the Oscar after party in 2023 wearing a piece from Jonathan Anderson’s fall/winter 2023 collection.

2023: Berlin International Film Festival; Past Lives Premiere Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Clearly, Anderson’s fall/winter 2023 collection for Loewe was a favorite of Lee’s, as the actress wore two more looks from the presentation during the Berlin International Film Festival, including this sculptural red and butter yellow dress.

2022: Russian Doll Season Two Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s possible that Lee wanted to keep the attention on the star of Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne, so she opted for a slightly more subdued look for the season two premiere. Still, this Proenza Schouler set from the brand’s fall 2022 collection is another great choice for the actress.

2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lee doesn’t gravitate toward prints often, but she did opt to wear this patterned wrap skirt and neon bodysuit from Marc Jacobs fall 2021 to the SAG Awards in 2021.

2019: Emmy Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Never afraid to take a fashion risk, Lee attended the Emmys in 2019 wearing a neon green skirt and top by Christopher John Rogers.

2019: Russian Doll Season One Premiere Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lee has been turning out notable looks for quite awhile now, even before she was firmly rooted in the spotlight. Back in 2019, she attended the premiere of her show, Russian Doll, in a floral Balenciaga mini dress from the brand’s spring 2008 collection, back when Nicolas Ghesquière was the creative director.

2017: Girls Final Season Premiere Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a ruffled, fruit-covered Sandy Liang dress to celebrate Girls’ final season.

2016: Sisters Premiere Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lee opted for a graphic, black and white strapless dress with a cutout at the bodice for the premiere of the comedy Sisters back in 2016.

2014: Girls Season Three Premiere D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress paired a black leather maxi skirt with a cropped white top for the season three premiere of Girls.

2011: 4000 Miles Opening Night Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress went for a much more casual look when celebrating her play, 4000 Miles, topping a red bodycon dress with a white button down shirt on opening night.