Gucci and Pomellato Team Up for a Fine Jewelry Collection That Redefines Italian Luxury

Gucci’s latest foray into high jewelry isn’t just a showcase of sparkling stones and sculptural forms—it’s a historic partnership that brings together two titans of Italian design. Introducing Monili, the house’s first jewelry collaboration with Pomellato. The collection, unveiled in May 2025 on the Gucci cruise 2026 runway in Florence, marks a seamless fusion of Gucci’s storied leatherwork with Pomellato’s fine jewelry heritage.

Named after the Italian word for “jewels,” Monili marries soft leather with gleaming precious metals and gemstones. Each piece—from a black leather minaudière outfitted with a white gold wrist strap encrusted in diamonds to a cuff bracelet linked with a bold diamond-pavé fastener—signals wearable opulence with a sculptural edge.

Drawing inspiration from Pomellato’s archival designs from 1984, knotted necklaces and bracelets soften their materials with curved silhouettes and interlocking loops. Together, they speak to the collection’s ethos: contrast as a conversation starter—between past and present, softness and strength, high fashion and fine jewelry.

Monili sits alongside Gucci’s equally imaginative fine jewelry chapters, including its Horsebit collection, which reinterprets the house’s most enduring and iconic motif. Introduced in accessories and loafers in the 1950s, the Horsebit evolved into bracelets and watches in the 1970s, and finally debuted as fine jewelry in 2004. Today, the ever-evolving collection remains a timeless tribute to Gucci’s equestrian heritage and its signature blend of elegance and innovation.

Minaudière from the Gucci x Pomellato collection. Courtesy of Gucci

Yet it’s Monili that feels most attuned to the moment: a study in craft, collaboration, and boundary-pushing design. By pairing Gucci’s tactile leatherwork with Pomellato’s sensual approach to metal and stone, the collection introduces a fresh vocabulary for modern heirlooms—pieces made to tell stories and stand the test of time.

A bracelet from the Gucci x Pomellato high jewelry collection. Courtesy of Gucci

For more information on Monili, visit pomellato.com and gucci.com.