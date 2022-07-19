Say what you will about Gwyneth Paltrow, but she’s never afraid to be herself. The 49-year-old Academy Award winner hosted an early dinner in East Hampton City, New York on Monday looking like a high-fashion Big Bird who’d stepped straight out of bed. She was unmissable in canary yellow silk pajamas with an unbuttoned shirt to showcase her bra and abs. Embracing the color (and the brand Olivia von Halle) from head to toe, she topped off the ensemble with feathery statement slippers and gold accessories such as a chain necklace and Juste un Clou bracelet by Cartier.

As for why she was unabashedly stepping out in her PJs, Paltrow was promoting a new product titled GoopGlow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk. Savannah Guthrie, Jessica Seinfeld and Elizabeth Saltzman were among the handful of guests who joined her in bringing out their best sleepwear, but no one stood out as much as the evening’s host. The Goop founder has a real knack for attention-grabbing advertisement; she recently pretended that Goop was hawking disposable luxury diapers embezzled with gemstones to promote the company’s partnership with a nonprofit addressing the nationwide infant formula shortage.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends “A Dreamy Evening with Goopglow” in East Hampton City, New York on July 18, 2022. Photo by Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

Should you ever be invited to chez Paltrow, don’t be afraid to join her in wearing your pajamas. She previously endorsed wearing the Goop sets she designed to the grocery store.