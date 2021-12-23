It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten a good, off-duty model moment from Hailey Bieber, so consider this an early Christmas present. She stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday looking every bit of the cool girl she is in an incognito look, providing the usual fashion inspiration in the process.

The model was spotted by paparazzi while out in a casual, albeit still well thought out look beginning with a base layer of oversized jeans and a white crop top. She kept warm in the dropping LA temps with a plaid Saint Laurent cardigan and a Balenciaga leather bomber on top that looks like she could have taken right from her husband’s closet. Bieber finished off the outfit with a pair of black Marni loafers, a black Balenciaga hat, and a pair of black Saint Laurent sunglasses, really solidifying the undercover aesthetic.

MEGA/GC Images

Bieber’s jaunt around town comes just a few days after she showed off some fresh new ink on Instagram: a neck tattoo dedicated to her favorite city, New York. Celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo posted a photo of his handy work on Instagram. “Lil NY love on Hailey awhile back,” he captioned the post. Apparently, though, Hailey is the only one in the Bieber household who’s allowed to get tattoos these days. In Justin Bieber’s YouTube documentary last year, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, he said he was done decorating his neck per his wife’s request. Well, that just proves who’s wearing the (oversized) pants in that relationship.