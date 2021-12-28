Hailey Bieber basically grew up on the red carpet. Ever since she was a kid, her dad, Stephen Baldwin, has been bring her along to events, from award shows to movie premieres. Because of that, we can track the model’s style evolution from a very young age, and really see how she went from favoring extremely feminine silhouettes, to a sexier style, and finally settling on more classic pieces. There was a time when Bieber wouldn’t step out in a piece that didn’t feature some major cutouts and skin, but these days, thanks to her stylist Karla Welch, whom she shares with her husband, Justin Bieber, Hailey has perfected the subtle sex appeal, showing off a bit of leg here, and a collarbone there. So, take a look at Bieber’s life through red carpets with a roundup of her best looks from 2010 to now.

2021: LACMA Art + Film Gala Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber wore a white Saint Laurent column dress with a deep v-neck to the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

2021: Elle’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber wore a two-piece black Miu Miu set with an over-sized white collar to Elle’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

2021: Justin Bieber: Our World Premiere Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Alessandra Rich sequin snake print mini dress, Hailey Bieber attended the Justin Bieber: Our World event with her husband, Justin Bieber, on September 14, 2021 in New York City.

2021: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black Saint Laurent column dress, Hailey Bieber attended the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City with her husband, Justin Bieber.

2021: Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber wore a velvet bralette with a crystal buckle and a matching velvet midi skirt from Alessandra Rich’s spring/summer 2021 collection to the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on March 13, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber wore a black sheer Versace couture dress with a high slit to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

2020: Justin Bieber: Seasons Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black, embellished Zuhair Murad's spring 2020 haute couture dress, Hailey Bieber attended the premiere of YouTube Original's Justin Bieber: Seasons with her husband, Justin, on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

2020: Golden Globe After Party JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Bieber wore a belted Saint Laurent blazer dress to the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

2019: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Hailey Bieber wore a pink Alexander Wang dress with a completely open back and visible thong to the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

2018: Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber wore a sparkly green custom Tommy Hilfiger dress to the Daily Front Row's 2018 Fashion Media Awards on September 6, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Billboard Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a low-cut, nude Alexandre Vauthier dress, Bieber attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2018: 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber wore an embellished strapless Roberto Cavalli couture to the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France.

2018: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a light blue Tommy Hilfiger dress with a high slit, Bieber attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala with Shawn Mendes at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

2018: The American Meme Premiere Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber wore a red fringe Zuhair Murad couture dress to The American Meme screening premiere during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, 2018 in New York City.

2018: iHeartRadio Music Awards Gabriel Olsen/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber wore a fringe jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2018 couture collection to the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber wore a metallic Atelier Versace gown with a high slit to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

2018: Brit Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black and blue Ralph Lauren fall 2017 dress Bieber attended the Brit Awards 2018 Red Carpet in London, England on February 21, 2018.

2018: amfAR Gala Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber wore a white long-sleeved Roberto Cavalli fall 2017 dress to the 2018 amfAR Gala New York on February 7, 2018 in New York City.

2017: The Fashion Awards Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Bieber wore a black Topshop mini dress to The Fashion Awards 2017 on December 4, 2017 in London, England.

2017: amfAR Gala Milano Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR Wearing a green strapless Missoni dress, Bieber attended the amfAR Gala Milano on September 21, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

2017: MTV Video Music Awards Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber wore a low-cut, see-through Zuhair Murad jumpsuit to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

2017: NBA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a cutout David Koma mini dress, Bieber attended the 2017 NBA Awards on June 26, 2017 in New York City.

2017: CFDA Fashion Awards Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber wore a white mid-length Cushnie et Ochs dress with Brother Vellies shoes and bag to the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5, 2017 in New York City.

2017: amfAR Gala Cannes Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber wore a plum velvet and chiffon Elie Saab gown with a high slit to the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

2017: The Beguiled Premiere at 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber wore a strapless Ralph & Russo dress with a high slit to the premiere of The Beguiled during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.

2017: Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bieber wore a tiered tulle skirt and bustier from Carolina Herrera to the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a braided tulle Fendi fall 2017 dress and red velvet boots thigh-high boots, Bieber attended the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

2017: Golden Globes Afterparty Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bieber wore a low-cut, belted Elie Saab ready-to-wear spring/summer 2017 dress to the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

2016: MTV Video Music Awards Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a sheer Balmain jumpsuit, Bieber attended the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

2016: iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber wore a gold, long-sleeved Kayat mini dress to the 2016 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards on June 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

2016: Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a sequined, long-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger dress, Bieber attended the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

2016: amfAR Gala Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber wore a white long-sleeved Pamella Roland dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and Chopard jewels to the 2016 amfAR New York Gala on February 10, 2016 in New York City.

2015: MTV European Music Awards Dave Hogan/MTV 2015/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a cutout dress from the Atelier Versace fall/winter 2015 couture collection, Bieber attended the MTV EMAs on October 25, 2015 in Milan, Italy.

2015: amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber wore a white strapless Gabriela Cadena tulle dress to amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala on May 21, 2015 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

2015: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bieber wore a light blue long-sleeve Topshop mini dress to the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

2015: amfAR New York Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a red ombré Gabriela Cadena gown, Bieber attended the 2015 amfAR New York Gala on February 11, 2015 in New York City.

2014: The Fault in Our Stars Premiere Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bieber wore a white, strapless jumpsuit to The Fault in Our Stars premiere on June 2, 2014 in New York City.

2011: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Premiere Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber posed with her dad, Stephen Baldwin, in an all black look while attending the New York premiere of her future husband’s movie, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never on February 2, 2011 in New York City.