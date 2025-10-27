Hailey Bieber usually likes her leather the regular way: oversize coats, sleek pumps, and coveted It bags. But last night, the model upped the ante on the leather look with a risqué sculptural design detail.

Bieber stepped out to Vogue World: Hollywood in a straight off the runway Mugler number from Miguel Castro Freitas’s debut collection for the French house. From the front, the dress had a plunging, off-the-shoulder neckline anchored by a single rosette at the bust. It flowed into a form-hugging, calf-length skirt. Discreet side cut-outs gave way to a dramatic reveal: an entirely open back. The dress’s straps connected into a thick tubular closure across Bieber’s clavicle, offering a look at the model’s small upper back tattoo placed along her side.

Styled by Dani Michelle, the Rhode mogul finished off her look with black stilettos, a structured evening clutch, and diamond studs. For beauty, she went with her signature slick-back bun and dewy skin.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Full monochrome leather was a popular choice for several guests at the event, including Bieber’s seatmate, Miley Cyrus. The “Flowers” singer picked out a slick Saint Laurent dress that arrived straight from the recent spring runways over in Paris, too. Cyrus wore a patent trench coat as a dress, accessorizing with a quilted handbag and a matching newsboy cap.

Bieber has long counted leather as a staple of her day-to-day style. Regardless of the season, the model is always one to throw on a sleek motorcycle coat on top of a pair of jeans or mesh basketball shorts to really edge up a look. But last night, her backless leather dress carried all the edge she needed.