Hailey Bieber’s Take on All Black Is Anything But Basic

During the first few days of 2026, Hailey Bieber is keeping her style deceptively simple and straightforward. Yesterday, the model was seen heading to a spa day in Los Angeles in a fail-safe outfit formula: head-to-toe black.

Even in monochrome, however, Bieber still capitalized on her penchant for a winter statement coat. Look closely, and you’ll see that her textured jacket had swirling patterned seams that imitated the appearance of fur. The piece features a high collar and subtle piping along the exterior. Down below, Bieber kept her look streamlined by wearing a pair of vintage Prada trousers that she picked up during a recent trip to London. They were designed with a flared hem and pooled nicely against her high heel boots.

GAMR / BACKGRID

Accessories were on-theme, too. The Rhode mogul wore thin glasses and slung Saint Laurent’s large Hobo bag over her shoulder. She finished the look with her signature slicked-back bun and tiny gold earrings.

While a new year offers one the opportunity to confront habits (both fashion and otherwise), Bieber seems intent on taking the very minimal, pared-back image that has defined her style of late into 2026. Sure, Bieber could have a radical fashion transformation in the coming months, but we’d wager that her 2026 is destined to be full of looks like this one, rather than anything overtly maximalist.

New year, same Hailey.