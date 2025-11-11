Hailey Bieber Makes Sheer Capris Work for Foggy London
London’s foggy climate has little in common with Hailey Bieber’s home turf of California, but she’s still going to find a way to make her trademark style work no matter what the weather. On a business trip to the United Kingdom, she took her love of capri pants a step further by making them sheer. On top, she layered an unconventional trench coat.
Bieber’s look came from Polish designer Magda Butrym. Her '80s-style power coat was a hybrid between a relaxed robe and a structured trench. The jacket featured high shoulders, casual lapels, and a matching belt that cinched her waist. Underneath, the model wore a pair of sheer knee-length pants. They were almost as if someone had taken a scissors to a pair of nylon stockings. Bieber styled her co-ord set with Saint Laurent sling-backs and cat-eye glasses.
Bieber wore the chic ensemble for a shopping spree around London, which included a stop at the celebrity-loved vintage store Found and Vision on the famed Portobello Road. She was also in town to celebrate the launch of her brand, Rhode, into Sephora UK stores.
It’s likely Bieber scored big during her shopping spree, as she was also seen in London in a butter yellow Karl Lagerfeld-era for Chanel skirt suit. From the spring 1995 collection, the look was comprised of a sleeveless vest and a micro-mini skirt. Both items were done in Chanel’s signature tweed fabric with sparkling sequins embroidered throughout.
When London calls, Bieber answers with archival glamour and a dash of downtown edge.