Hailey Bieber Makes Sheer Capris Work for Foggy London

London’s foggy climate has little in common with Hailey Bieber’s home turf of California, but she’s still going to find a way to make her trademark style work no matter what the weather. On a business trip to the United Kingdom, she took her love of capri pants a step further by making them sheer. On top, she layered an unconventional trench coat.

Bieber’s look came from Polish designer Magda Butrym. Her '80s-style power coat was a hybrid between a relaxed robe and a structured trench. The jacket featured high shoulders, casual lapels, and a matching belt that cinched her waist. Underneath, the model wore a pair of sheer knee-length pants. They were almost as if someone had taken a scissors to a pair of nylon stockings. Bieber styled her co-ord set with Saint Laurent sling-backs and cat-eye glasses.

@haileybieber

Bieber wore the chic ensemble for a shopping spree around London, which included a stop at the celebrity-loved vintage store Found and Vision on the famed Portobello Road. She was also in town to celebrate the launch of her brand, Rhode, into Sephora UK stores.

@foundandvision

It’s likely Bieber scored big during her shopping spree, as she was also seen in London in a butter yellow Karl Lagerfeld-era for Chanel skirt suit. From the spring 1995 collection, the look was comprised of a sleeveless vest and a micro-mini skirt. Both items were done in Chanel’s signature tweed fabric with sparkling sequins embroidered throughout.

When London calls, Bieber answers with archival glamour and a dash of downtown edge.