Hailey Bieber is a Los Angeles girl by way of Long Island, but her latest outfit borrowed a few styling tricks from the women of Paris. Last night in L.A., the beauty mogul put a West Coast spin on French dressing to attend a religious service at the celebrity-endorsed Churchome with her husband, Justin Bieber.

No French Girl look is complete without some sort of bold, yet equally understated, sweater. Hailey came prepared with a black and white number. She layered her Breton stripe top underneath an oversized trench coat. Logos are a no-no when it comes to French style, a rule Hailey stayed loyal to with her flared dress pants and padded clutch that she held under her arm.

Instead of towering stilettos more typical of the L.A. scene, the model went with a pair of pointed-toe ballet flats to finish her outfit. Hailey’s go-to cat-eye glasses from Otra and hoop earrings finished her look.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Justin, meanwhile, stayed true to his wardrobe signatures for the service. The singer—who recently started working with a new stylist, Jenna Tyson—opted for comfort first. He wore a hoodie in cherry red (notably one of his wife’s favorite colors), a big black jacket, and very oversized trousers. Justin’s pants sat so loosely on his hips that they exposed the very top of his white underwear. He paired his layered outfit with suede slippers and a gray beanie.

Don’t expect the usual tea dresses and blouses at Churchome. The celebrity hotspot, a favorite of the Biebers, Lana Del Rey, and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, follows a loose interpretation of “Sunday Best” than what’s typically expected. And with their church looks last night, Hailey and Justin gave a whole new meaning to “come as you are.”