Stars and industry folk have officially descended upon New York to commence the city’s fall 2024 runway season—interestingly two of the biggest names in style, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, opted to skip the opening days of proceedings to go back to school in Miami, Florida.

Now, you might be thinking, what are these supermodels doing in failed presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis’, Florida? Very fair question. Well, it turns out Bieber and Jenner were in town to speak with students of David Grutman’s Florida International University class about their respective businesses, 818 Tequila and Rhode Beauty. As it turns out, Jenner’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Bad Bunny, also spoke with Grutman’s students as did the actor Jason Mamoa and TikToker Alix Earle. Grutman, a local nightlife and restaurant impresario, is a longtime close Kardashian confident.

The models made sure to pull out their best, and very different, takes on the school girl look for the occasion. Bieber went with the leggier outfit of the two, stepping out in a striped rugby shirt and a black mini skirt. The Rhode founder paired her look with sleek black loafers and ankle-length socks.

MEGA / BACKGRID

Jenner, for her part, also looked buttoned up in a chic twist on the Canadian Tuxedo. The super styled her matching denim jacket and pants with a white t-shirt, silver earrings, and chocolate brown heels. Both models went with minimal, dewy glam and kept accessories to a minimum.

Per local news, Bieber and Jenner were guests of honor at the University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management Conference. Jenner has skipped out on her usual schedule of red carpets and runways recently—she’s been spending lots of time on college campuses to promote her tequila brand. Before her trip to Miami, she was spotted slinging mixed drinks at a college bar in Gainsville, Florida.

Both Jenner and Bieber’s New York appearances have been few and far between in recent seasons—aside from the occasional event and even more rare runway moment, they usually reserve their fashion week outings for the usually buzzier Milan and Paris. One of Jenner’s favorite brands, Proenza Schouler, is showing in the Big Apple on Saturday, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled to see if the model catches any flights out Miami in the meantime.