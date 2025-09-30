Hailey Bieber Roars in Cheetah for Girls Night With Kendall Jenner

It was a Girls Night Out for models Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week yesterday, but their approaches to evening attire couldn’t have been more different.

After a quick outfit change following the starry Saint Laurent show, Bieber stepped out to the Parisian hotspot Loulou in a bold nighttime ensemble. The model slipped into a body-con mini dress that roared thanks to an all-over cheetah print. She upped the ante even further with a pair of towering go-go boots. A micro-mini handbag in black satin added a ladylike finish to the ensemble.

While Bieber embraced classic night out style dresses, Jenner went the opposite route.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Fresh from the L’Oréal runway, the model opted for head-to-toe black. She wore a belted trench coat with a pair of flowing, wide-leg trousers. She carried a leather tote on her shoulder and kept things comfortable thanks to The Row’s Stella slippers.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Although Bieber has had her fair share of stealth looks recently, her recent trip in Paris has been defined by statement silhouettes with pops of color and bold prints. At Saint Laurent’s spring 2026 show outside the Eiffel Tower, the Rhode mogul wore butter yellow lingerie shorts with an anorak coat and sleek heels. Following the presentation, she changed into a babydoll slip (worn sans pants) prior to making her way to spend time with Jenner.

Jenner, meanwhile, has been keeping it unfussy during Fashion Week. She’s stuck to model off-duty classics like all-black The Row, trousers worn with skirts over top, and supple outerwear.

Their contrasting looks last night proved that there’s no one way to dress for Paris Fashion Week—whether you’re going bold or keeping it minimal.