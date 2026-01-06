Hailey Bieber Anoints a New It Bag for 2026

There’s a new It bag in town if Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have anything to say about it. During a recent vacation at at the end of 2025, Bieber added a new oversize shoulder tote to her sprawling bag collection, just days after Jenner did so on social media. It’s from one of the most talked-about runway show of the past year, too.

Bieber was spotted carrying an extra-extra-large Chanel purse from Matthieu Blazy’s debut Métiers d’Art show. With a sculptural trapezoid silhouette, clean top flap, and slender shoulder straps, the bag is notable in its restraint. The only hint of its maker is a discreet, dainty “CC” closure. The bag is rather roomy to stuff with essentials, but Bieber layered some headphones (wired, of course) over the top of her bag.

Eschewing the ladylike associations of Chanel’s past even further, the model styled her new purse with a baggy sweatshirt and cargo pants done in clashing camouflage patterns.

During his Métiers d’Art show at an abandoned New York City train station, Blazy presented a series of similar utilitarian bags in black leather. The model carried by Bieber and Jenner is almost Birkin-esque in its shape with a size reminiscent of Telfar’s large Shopping Tote. It allows the wearer to “use” it rather than save for special occasions like the Chanel flap bag or the vanity case might suggest.

At Bottega Veneta, Blazy was known for his manipulation of fabrics first, and his penchant for anointing an It accessory second. Based on co-signs from Bieber and Jenner, that trend is certain to continue at Chanel.