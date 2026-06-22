It’s actually kind of shocking that Hailey Bieber doesn’t already have a Skims campaign on her resume. At this point, the distinction is akin to a blue check on Instagram—anyone who is anyone has stripped down for Kim Kardashian’s brand. And considering Bieber has been in the Kardashian orbit for years as a good friend of the youngest two sisters and works as a successful model, she seems like an obvious choice for a campaign. Perhaps, Bieber and Kardashian were just waiting for the right moment.

If so, the wait was worth it. Bieber finally has her moment in the Skims sun, starring in the brand’s latest ad for its Everyday Cotton collection shot by Mert Alas. It’s a natural fit, as Bieber tells W the collection—which features classics like triangle bralettes and hipster panties—is a “go-to” for her. “I’ve been a fan of Skims since the very beginning and am always wearing it,” she said over email. Below, Bieber reveals what is was like to work with Kardashian, her (other) favorite Skims campaign, and the everyday items she always keeps in her purse (hint: it’s a lot Rhode products).

Photograph by Mert Alas; Courtesy of Skims

What was it like to work with SKIMS?

The brand and Kim have such a clear vision and truly care about what customers are looking for in their products and that was reflected in every step of the process.

Do you have a favorite SKIMS campaign (other than your own, of course)?

As someone who is inspired by the '90s, I thought the Kate Moss one was pretty iconic.

Since this campaign is for the Everyday Cotton Collection, I have some questions around your everyday routine. What everyday essentials are always in your bag?

Always SPF and then a Rhode Pocket Blush, Pocket Bronzer, a Peptide Lip Shape, and Peptide Lip Treatment.

Photograph by Mert Alas; Courtesy of Skims

What one outfit do you wish you could wear every day?

Jeans and a white t-shirt on repeat!

What do you actually wear every day?

I usually am in some form of trousers or jeans and a good simple top. Could be a white tee, could be a cute vintage find.

Photograph by Mert Alas; Courtesy of Skims

Is there a song you play basically every day?

I still have the entire Swag album on repeat.

What app do you use every day?

I use Apple Music every single day!