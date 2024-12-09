Hailey Bieber’s Suit May Be Vintage Tom Ford YSL, But It’s Decidedly Of The Moment

Fashion girls love to reference Tom Ford’s era at Gucci, but Hailey Bieber just pulled out a deep cut from the designer’s time at another European house over the weekend. On Saturday, the Rhode founder was seen out in Los Angeles wearing a festive velvet look from Ford’s fall 2002 collection for Yves Saint Laurent.

The model slipped into a plunging suit coat and a matching mini skirt. Both pieces were designed in a deep merlot red that, despite being over two decades old, is decidedly on-trend this winter. Her structured jacket featured retro-style peak lapels and was fitted to her waist almost like a corset would. Bieber paired her holy grail finds with sheer Calzedonia tights, a structured handbag, and her go-to Saint Laurent heels (from the brand’s current designer Anthony Vaccarello, that is).

True Ford fanatics will point out that this red velvet skirt suit bares a striking resemblance to a cherry-red pantsuit that Ford designed for Gwyneth Paltrow to wear to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. That look, of course, was Ford for Gucci, not Yves Saint Laurent.

Bieber picked out this look to attend Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence store opening and later to meet up with Kylie Jenner for a late-night dinner. It looks as though Bieber layered a matching top underneath her blazer during Hadid’s event. The model-turned-designer, for her part, looked festive in a candy-striped top, a furry mini skirt, and a knit vest.

Bieber, of course, has fronted several Saint Laurent campaigns in recent years—so, it’s only fitting that she would celebrate the holidays with a bit of help from the brand’s staggering archives.