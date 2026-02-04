The same rules of winter dressing don’t apply in California as they do in New York. Just ask Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, who showed the various wardrobe possibilities during what California calls “winter” while enjoying a night out in Los Angeles. (No word, of course, as to where either of their men, Justin Bieber or Harry Styles, were.)

Bieber and Kravitz’s girls night out took place at one of their favorite restaurants, Sushi Park in West Hollywood. Kravitz took the more casual approach of the two. The actor and director slipped into a red vintage graphic tee that she paired with loose-fitting trousers. She added an open black cardigan over top, because Los Angeles does get chilly, and finished the look with cat-eye glasses and a mini handbag. Although Bieber also had comfort in mind (she wore a pair of casual bootcut jeans), she offset the ease with a more statement-making outer layer and an unconventional shoe choice. At least for those of us over on the East Coast, that is.

PGP / BACKGRID

The Rhode mogul opted for a cropped tee in white and a fur-trimmed leather coat. For that casual California polish, Bieber opted for a pair of black flip-flops (likely from The Row?). Considering the arctic chill happening in New York right now, it was a reminder of just how relative winter dressing can be.

Roger / BACKGRID

As the majority of the United States grapples with mounds of frozen snow and arctic temperatures, we can allow Bieber and Kravitz’s off-duty outfits to serve as a form of wishful thinking. The sunny days of spring are not too far away.