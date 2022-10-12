On Tuesday night, Halle and Chloe Bailey helped Cardi B celebrate her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. The event was burlesque-themed, which the sisters interpreted in their classic matching-yet-not-matching style by wearing vintage-style flapper dresses with a modern twist. Though, some will inevitably see Halle’s choice as a slight nod to her upcoming character in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Halle wore a lush fringe dress that was hung strategically across her body, held together by an almost invisibly sheer material. The gown was sleeveless with an asymmetrical tunic collar. The short skirt was gathered over one hip with more sparkling strings of color swirling around her legs and brushing the floor. The glittering green palette may draw some comparisons to Arielle’s mermaid tail.

Chloe’s dress was in a similar material, but her palette was black and white with a silver underlay. She wore see-through black tights and silver platform heels and carried a black feather boa as an accessory. In other photos, she could be seen wearing arm-length black leather gloves. Halle’s high heels were strappy, metallic gold, and jeweled. She also carried a gold sequin purse over one shoulder. Chloe left her hair down her back and Halle had her braids up in a bun, revealing the large circular white drop earrings dangling from her ears.

The event was star-studded; in addition to the celebrity sisters, TMZ reports the party was attended by Hennessy Carolina, O.T. Genasis, Chance the Rapper, Tyga, Alexander Edwards, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Wale, Tiffany Haddish, DDG, Jamie Foxx, Karrueche Tran, Destiny Odom, Shenseea, Terrance Mann, YG, and Coco Jones, as well as Cardi B and her husband, Offset. Attendees got to enjoy burlesque dancers and a lip sync from the party host herself, followed by dancing late into the night.