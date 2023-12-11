FROM THE MAGAZINE

Flow State: This Season’s Haute Couture Takes on a New Fluidity

With expertly draped fabrics that swirl and enhance the body, fashion’s top couturiers embrace freedom of movement.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth
Styled by Joe McKenna
Haute couture that swirls and skims over the body like water. Malgosia Bela wears a Fendi Couture dress.
Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture jumpsuit.
Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture jumpsuit.
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Julien Dossena dress.
Valentino Haute Couture dress.
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Julien Dossena dress.
Armani Privé skirt and shoes; Giorgio Armani top.
Dior Haute Couture cardigan, dress, necklace, and sandals; vintage hat from 20 Age Archive, Paris.

Hair by Anthony Turner at Jolly Collective; makeup by Thom Walker for Givenchy Beauty at Art+Commerce; manicure by Ama Quashie for Dr. Barbara Sturm at Streeters. Set design by Olivia Elias. Model: Malgosia Bela at DNA Model Management. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting.

Produced by Holmes Production; Photo Assistants: Cecilia Byrne, George Hutton, Felix Falcknaess; Lab: Rapid Eye; Retouching: Simon Thistle; Fashion Assistant: John Handford; Hair Assistant: John Allan; Makeup Assistant: Samanta Falcone; Set Design Assistant: Rafe Hamilton.