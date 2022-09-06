He Cong Is a Model on a Mission

The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.

What is most exciting to you about working as a model right now?

It’s really about working with a great team to bring an idea to life. To be part of that creative process and to deliver an amazing photo or video that can inspire people with its beauty. You also make new friends along the way. We are always traveling together and watching all these incredible creative minds, which is so inspiring and rewarding.

Do you have certain goals in mind when it comes to your modeling career?

There are so many! Every new season, it feels like it is my first booking. I want to do as many runway shows as possible, and I hope to get big campaigns and covers. The goals are endless. I just want to keep working hard.

Do you think the fashion world’s definition of beauty has changed in recent years?

Right now, the fashion world is becoming a more inclusive space where different types of beauty can coexist. It’s an amazing thing, to celebrate so many diverse body types, ethnicities, and gender identities. The industry has evolved so much, and I think the future of modeling will be more exciting and more interesting. We still have a lot of work to do, but we are on the right path.

