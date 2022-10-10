Heidi & Leni Klum Front a Mother-Daughter Lingerie Campaign

Heidi Klum hasn’t walked the runway for that other lingerie company in over a decade, but the 49-year-old still has what it takes. Klum proved as much in Intimissimi’s latest campaign, but this time she has also brought a little something extra: her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum. The later definitely takes after her mother, and modeled alongside her in black and white lingerie sets.

Heidi’s was black lace trimmed with flowery white patterns, while Leni wore a black bralette and matching panties with a short silk cover up. In a video shared by Heidi, Leni can be seen wearing the same set in white as they playfully dance around together in the studio. The Intimissimi look is all about natural boudoir elegance, so the mother daughter pair wore simple makeup and had their long hair streaming down around them in gentle waves.

“Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel,” Heidi wrote in the caption.

On Sunday, she shared a behind-the-scenes shot teasing the campaign in which she and Leni are pulled up to a table side-by-side eating lunch in their robes.

The mother and daughter appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany together in December of 2020, and the teen has been developing her career as a solo model. In an interview for the shoot, Leni said, “It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself. The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”

She headed to New York City this year to begin her college career at the same time.

“I am [so proud]. You know, she has her head screwed on right,” Heidi told Entertainment Tonight in August. “Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modeling and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leni’s father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but she was raised by her stepfather, musical artist Seal. Seal and Heidi divorced in 2014, though he and Leni remain close. Heidi has since remarried musician Tom Kaulitz.