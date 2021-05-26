An Ode To Helena Bonham Carter's Eccentric Red Carpet Style

Since the beginning of her career in A Room With a View, Helena Bonham Carter has always brought a layer of eccentricity to everything she does. Whether a dramatic period piece, an offbeat collaboration with former partner Tim Burton, or family fare like the Harry Potter films or Cinderella, you know you’re in for a dash of whimsy with Carter. When it comes to the performer’s fashion sense, you can similarly always count on the actress to serve up a trademark witchy goth moment, whether she’s photographed on a red carpet for a film premiere or just out and about in London. In honor of Bonham Carter’s 55th birthday, take a look at her most daring red carpet style moments, here.

2020: SAG Awards Getty Images Bonham Carter gave an over-the-top sequined moment when she turned up to the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a sparkling blue gown and silver sunnies.

2019: The Crown Premiere Getty Images The Crown star arrived at the season three premiere wearing a feathered black and white gown.

2018: Ocean’s 8 Premiere Getty Images At the Ocean’s 8 London premiere in 2018, Bonham Carter turned up in a silver Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.

2017: TIFF Getty Images Florals may not always be groundbreaking, but on Bonham Carter at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, her full floral look—from matching headband to handbag—was certainly adventurous.

2015: Cinderella Premiere Getty Images This green and black floral number worn by Bonham Carter at the 2015 premiere of Cinderella was nothing short of a fairytale.

2011: Critics’ Choice Awards Getty Images Bonham Carter wore a simple black gown with a bodice, paired with a handbag shaped like red lips and glasses to the 2011 Critics’ Choice Awards.

2010: Harry Potter Premiere Getty Images Bonham Carter gave Bellatrix Lestrange a run for her money with this witchy glam look at the London Premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in 2010.

2010: The King’s Speech Premiere Getty Images A chic glasses and plaid moment from Bonham Carter was served at the 2010 premiere of The King’s Speech.

2005: Venice Film Festival Getty Images The 2005 Venice Film Festival saw Bonham Carter in an all white ensemble paired with pearls.

2003: Big Fish Premiere Getty Images Bonham Carter wore a black dress with white fur stole to the 2003 premiere of Big Fish.

2001: Planet of the Apes premiere Getty Images Bonham Carter went for a see-through moment at the 2001 premiere of The Planet of the Apes in New York City.

1998: The Academy Awards Getty Images Bonham Carter wore an icy purple-pink gown with tulle accents to the 1998 Oscars.

1998: Oscar Nominees’ Luncheon Getty Images This very ‘90s look worn by Bonham Carter included a semi-sheer green cardigan and pink midi skirt.

1997: The Wings Of The Dove Premiere Getty Images In a blush pink custom Vivienne Westwood gown, Bonham Carter TK at the 1997 premiere of The Wings of the Dove at the Odeon.

1994: Mary Shelly's Frankenstein Premiere Getty Images Bonham Carter went for a sophisticated goth look at the 1994 premiere of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

1989: Getting It Right Premiere Getty Images A young Bonham Carter wore a velvet ensemble to the Getting It Right premiere in 1989.