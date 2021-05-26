An Ode To Helena Bonham Carter's Eccentric Red Carpet Style

Since the beginning of her career in
A Room With a View, Helena Bonham Carter has always brought a layer of eccentricity to everything she does. Whether a dramatic period piece, an offbeat collaboration with former partner Tim Burton, or family fare like the Harry Potter films or Cinderella, you know you’re in for a dash of whimsy with Carter. When it comes to the performer’s fashion sense, you can similarly always count on the actress to serve up a trademark witchy goth moment, whether she’s photographed on a red carpet for a film premiere or just out and about in London. In honor of Bonham Carter’s 55th birthday, take a look at her most daring red carpet style moments, here.
Bonham Carter gave an over-the-top sequined moment when she turned up to the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a sparkling blue gown and silver sunnies.
The Crown star arrived at the season three premiere wearing a feathered black and white gown.
At the
Ocean’s 8 London premiere in 2018, Bonham Carter turned up in a silver Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.
Florals may not always be groundbreaking, but on Bonham Carter at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, her full floral look—from matching headband to handbag—was certainly adventurous.
2015:
Cinderella Premiere
This green and black floral number worn by Bonham Carter at the 2015 premiere of
Cinderella was nothing short of a fairytale.
2011: Critics’ Choice Awards
Bonham Carter wore a simple black gown with a bodice, paired with a handbag shaped like red lips and glasses to the 2011 Critics’ Choice Awards.
2010:
Harry Potter Premiere
Bonham Carter gave Bellatrix Lestrange a run for her money with this witchy glam look at the London Premiere of
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in 2010.
2010:
The King’s Speech Premiere
A chic glasses and plaid moment from Bonham Carter was served at the 2010 premiere of
The King’s Speech.
2005: Venice Film Festival
The 2005 Venice Film Festival saw Bonham Carter in an all white ensemble paired with pearls.
Bonham Carter wore a black dress with white fur stole to the 2003 premiere of
Big Fish.
2001:
Planet of the Apes premiere
Bonham Carter went for a see-through moment at the 2001 premiere of
The Planet of the Apes in New York City.
Bonham Carter wore an icy purple-pink gown with tulle accents to the 1998 Oscars.
1998: Oscar Nominees’ Luncheon
This very ‘90s look worn by Bonham Carter included a semi-sheer green cardigan and pink midi skirt.
1997:
The Wings Of The Dove Premiere
In a blush pink custom Vivienne Westwood gown, Bonham Carter TK at the 1997 premiere of
The Wings of the Dove at the Odeon.
1994:
Mary Shelly's Frankenstein Premiere
Bonham Carter went for a sophisticated goth look at the 1994 premiere of
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.
1989:
Getting It Right Premiere
A young Bonham Carter wore a velvet ensemble to the
Getting It Right premiere in 1989.
Bonham Carter attended the 1987 Oscars (though not pictured, with Matthew Broderick by her side).