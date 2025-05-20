The invite list for the Cannes Film Festival isn’t just open to actors and directors—a fact legendary models Helena Christensen, Eva Herzigová, and Carla Bruni know rather well. Yesterday, the runway icons and Cannes veterans teamed up in peak model style for a reunion in the resort town.

The models, attending the 2025 Chopard Universe Dinner—held in a completely transformed hangar at the Airport Mandelieu—brought an air of refined elegance to their girls’ night out. Christensen slipped into a plunging vintage Georges Chakra dress featuring a bejeweled bodice and a tiered maxiskirt with ruffles. The Danish model, who arrived in Cannes over the weekend, sported relaxed curls and her signature red lipstick.

Herzigová leaned into minimalism with her look—a fitted white halter dress from Givenchy—while Bruni opted for the most elaborate outfit of the three. The Former First Lady of France donned a V-neck dress that she jazzed up with a sheer, embroidered cape. The trio all enhanced their dresses with jewels courtesy of Chopard.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christensen, Herzigová, and Bruni have all been seen at various premieres and red carpets in Cannes this year, but their attendance at the event dates back to the heights of their modeling days. The trio were all Cannes regulars in the mid-1990s, and Bruni and Herzigová even attended a 1998 event together, fittingly, hosted by Chopard.

Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

While the focus of the Cannes Film Festival is placed on, well, the films and the stars featured in them, just as enticing are the guests who hit the red carpet. This year alone has seen a surge of supermodels (as is customary for the event) on the red carpet.

Joining Christensen, Herzigová, and Bruni on the Croisette has been a who’s who of the modeling industry: Bella Hadid, Alex Consani, Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk, Alessandra Ambrosio, Anja Rubik—and that’s just to name a few.