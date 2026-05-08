FROM THE MAGAZINE

11 Pieces of High Jewelry for Low-Key Days

If Mom ever wins the lottery, she won’t tell anyone—but there will be signs. Photographed in ordinary tableaux, the season’s extraordinary jewels suggest that every day deserves a little dazzle.

Photographs by Louis Dewynter
Styled by Jade Vallario

Dior High Jewelry necklace.

Chanel High Jewelry necklace.

Boucheron High Jewelry necklace.

Tiffany & Co. ring.

Bulgari High Jewelry bracelet.

Cartier High Jewelry ring.

Chopard Haute Joaillerie necklace.

Van Cleef & Arpels earrings.

De Beers London necklace.

Graff High Jewelry necklace.

De Beers London necklace.

Set design by Marine Armandin at Lambert-Lambert.

Studio Manager: Charlotte Sobral Pinto; Lighting Assistant: Pierre-Olivier Guillet; Digital Technician: Bianca Vigni; Production Assistant: Rianna Murray; Retouching: Forme Studio.