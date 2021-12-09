Raynara Negrine wears a Chanel dress; Dickies shorts; Louis Vuitton cap (throughout); Calzedonia fishnets; Buffalo London platform shoes.

Hofer wears a Dior dress; Dickies shorts; Chanel fishnets; Buffalo London platform shoes. Fawole wears an Alaïa dress; Dickies shorts; Wolford fishnets; Buffalo London platform shoes. INFO 1/2

From left: Alix Bouthors wears an Alexandre Vauthier dress; stylist’s own vintage Martine Rose pants; Buffalo London platform shoes. Sofia Hansson wears a Valentino dress; stylist’s own vintage Martine Rose pants; Buffalo London platform shoes. Quinn Mora wears a Burberry dress and halter top; Dickies shorts; Calzedonia fishnets; Buffalo London platform shoes. INFO 1/2

Mora wears a Loewe dress; Dickies shorts; Buffalo London platform shoes. Negrine wears a Courrèges dress; Dickies shorts; Wolford fishnets; Buffalo London platform shoes. INFO 1/2

Bouthors wears a Miu Miu dress; Dickies shorts; Buffalo London platform shoes. From left: Negrine wears a Marni dress; Dickies shorts; Wolford fishnets; Buffalo London platform shoes. Hansson wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress; Dickies shorts; Chanel fishnets; Buffalo London platform shoes. INFO 1/2

Hair by Damien Boissinot for René Furterer at Art + Commerce; makeup by Christelle Cocquet at Calliste; manicure by Sylvie Vacca at Streeters. Models: Raynara Negrine at Industry NY; Victoria Fawole at the Claw; Greta Hofer at the Society; Alix Bouthors at Apparence; Sofia Hansson at Nisch Management; Quinn Mora at Premier Model Management. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.

Produced by Clément Camaret at Brachfeld; production manager: Adrien Cantenot at Brachfeld; photo assistants: Antoni Ciufo, Thomas Vincent, Chiara Vittorini; digital technician: Edouard Malfettes at Imagin; retouching: Imagin; fashion assistants: Mitja Olenik, Joséphine Dorval; production assistant: Gwenaelle Michau; hair assistant: Kyoko Kishita; makeup assistant: Aya Murai; manicure assistant: Jessica Malige.