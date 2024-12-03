FASHION

The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Every Personality

From bicycles to Baccarat dog bowls, we have just the thing.

by W Staff
Whether you’re shopping for a best friend, parent, colleague, or a tricky mother-in-law who insists that she really doesn’t want anything (when she really does), finding the perfect holiday gift presents a joyful challenge. This year, we’ve rounded up almost 100 gift ideas that cover every type of personality in your life. For the jet-setter, consider luxury travel essentials like a bright red Rimowa suitcase or a Balenciaga passport holder. An iconic Lady Dior bag or a stack of Louis Vuitton Damier fine jewelry rings are dream items for your one girlfriend who always gives main-character energy. For the littles (and those who consider themselves young at heart), playful pieces are key. Think: a ducky knit scarf from Burberry and leather dachshund stuffies from MCM. Meanwhile, beauty enthusiasts will appreciate products like Celine Beauté’s lipstick and Cartier’s Necessaire à Parfum cases that double as objets d’art. For your favorite nonconformist, go for a gift as irreverent as they are, like a Dunhill aquarium lighter. Or maybe this is the year that you finally commit to that big-ticket timepiece for your most favorite person (even if it’s yourself!). Whether it’s a Rolex or Omega, an investment watch is the ultimate gift that’ll last a lifetime. Here, your one-stop-shop for the best in holiday gifting.

For the Modern Maximalists

Celine Beauté Lipstick, Lipstick Case & Mirror
Ferragamo Hug Soft Crossbody Bag
$3,560
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Saint Laurent Rive Droite Bicycle & Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Wedges
$995
Van Cleef & Arpels Pâquerette Ring
$7,600
Chanel Premiere Sound Watch with Headphones
$14,700
Miu Miu Plume Sneakers
$895
Fendi Baguette Bag
Rolex Deepsea Watch
$52,100
Guerlain x Pucci Limited Edition Eye Shadow Palette
$105
Swarovski Necklaces
Champagne Laurent Perrier Cuvée Rose and La Cuvée
Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum
$170
Rabanne Jacket
Marli New York Tip-Top Diamond Small Hoop Earrings
$9,250
Baccarat Pet Collar and Pet Bowl

For the Leading Ladies

Chloé Georgia Leather Foldover Knee Boots
$1,990
Cartier Nécessaire à Parfum Cases
$1,022
Bottega Veneta Fine Jewelry Collection Necklace
Medium Lady Dior Bag
$6,500
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry Rings
$3,950
Max Mara Jacket
$1,590
The Macallan Double Cask 18-Year-Old Scotch Whisky with Carolina Irving & Daughters Glasses
Christian Louboutin Sweetie Jane Ballerina Flats
$745
Ferragamo Secret Watch
$9,400

For the Nonconformists

Valentino Garavani Shoes
$1,320
Bulgari Calla Clutch
$8,450
Loewe Pave Oval Sunglasses & Prounis Jewelry Glass Beaker
Sophie Buhai Nautilus Comb
$975
La Mer the Infused Lotion and Genaissance de La Mer the Serum Essence
Dunhill Aquarium Table Lighter
$12,100
Roberto Coin 18K Gold Hoop Earrings
$2,250
Iro Leather Boots
$535
Montblanc Meisterstück Fountain Pen
$935

For the Beach Lovers

Phoebe Philo Sunglasses
$480
Versace Eros Eau de Toilette
$140
Dior Saddle Bag
$4,400
Louis Vuitton Neverfull Bandouliere Inside Out
$2,300
The Row Flip Flops
$690
Santos by Mónica Sun Hat
$255
Eres Swimsuit
$425
Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse
$16.50
$22
Omega Seamaster Watch
$6,200

For the Frequent Fliers

Balmain Beauty Les Éternels de Balmain Collection Eaux de Parfum
$260
Gucci B Large Shoulder Bag
$4,900
Vacheron Constantin Moon Phase Retrograde Date Watch
$49,400
Rimowa Suitcases
$900
Il Bisonte Consuelo Clutch
$495
Loro Piana Bucket Hat
$3,975
Hermès Alpine Skis
$17,500
Balenciaga Wallet & Passport Holder
Moncler Gaia Pocket Mid Shearling Boots
$1,100

For the Kids & Kids at Heart

MCM Dachshund Park Dolls
$630
Dior Maison Kids’ Dinner Set
$1,350
Burberry Scarf
$480
Brunello Cucinelli Pour Homme Fragrance
$210
Stella McCartney Kids Boots
$235
Baghera Pedal Car
$320
Birkenstock 1774 Shoes & Golden Goose Kids’ Socks
$45
Astier de Villatte and Grace Coddington Collection Mug & Teapot
Zadig & Voltaire Amour Sweatshirt
$198

For the Hosts With the Most

Dior Maison Dessert Plates, Set of Six
$1,100
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
$168
Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Candleholder with Laila Gohar Candle
Casamigos Jalapeño Tequila
$50
Ascaso USA Automatic Espresso Machine
$1,445
Rocky’s Matcha Matchas Tea
Prada Beauty Eye Shadow Palettes
$80
Chopard Backgammon Set
$8,490
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone with Yip.Studio Cake

