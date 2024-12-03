The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Every Personality

Whether you’re shopping for a best friend, parent, colleague, or a tricky mother-in-law who insists that she really doesn’t want anything (when she really does), finding the perfect holiday gift presents a joyful challenge. This year, we’ve rounded up almost 100 gift ideas that cover every type of personality in your life. For the jet-setter, consider luxury travel essentials like a bright red Rimowa suitcase or a Balenciaga passport holder. An iconic Lady Dior bag or a stack of Louis Vuitton Damier fine jewelry rings are dream items for your one girlfriend who always gives main-character energy. For the littles (and those who consider themselves young at heart), playful pieces are key. Think: a ducky knit scarf from Burberry and leather dachshund stuffies from MCM. Meanwhile, beauty enthusiasts will appreciate products like Celine Beauté’s lipstick and Cartier’s Necessaire à Parfum cases that double as objets d’art. For your favorite nonconformist, go for a gift as irreverent as they are, like a Dunhill aquarium lighter. Or maybe this is the year that you finally commit to that big-ticket timepiece for your most favorite person (even if it’s yourself!). Whether it’s a Rolex or Omega, an investment watch is the ultimate gift that’ll last a lifetime. Here, your one-stop-shop for the best in holiday gifting.

For the Modern Maximalists

For the Leading Ladies

For the Nonconformists

For the Beach Lovers

For the Frequent Fliers

For the Kids & Kids at Heart

For the Hosts With the Most