FASHION

What to Wear to Holiday Parties This Year

Whether you’re dressing for an upscale friendsgiving or a Christmas party at the in-laws’, here are five festive outfit ideas.

by Christina Holevas
Zoë Kravitz wearing a striped black shirt and silk pants
Zoë Kravitz photographed by Tyler Mitchell, styled by Allia Alliata di Montereale
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It must be said that the holiday season tends to bring out more cliché than chic. Year after year, there’s an avalanche of red dresses, glittery tinsel trims, and novelty pieces destined to gather dust come January. Yet, this wintry stretch also offers more opportunities to get dressed up than any other, from office outings to elegant soirées and everything in between. Rather than panic-buying something that screams “festive,” consider indulging the spirit of the season with a bit more intention. Think feathers for a formal night out, rich brocades that feel celebratory without being costume-y, or an indulgent coat that elevates any ensemble (even pajamas). This is, after all, the one time of year when sartorial boldness is encouraged—you can get away with more at a holiday party than almost anywhere else. Below, shop five festive outfit ideas that don’t sacrifice style.

Formal Festivities

Dare to wear the unexpected to your next holiday fete. If the invitation reads “cocktail attire” or higher, consider something with a little flash, like Proenza Schoulers’s sequined heels, grounded by an LBD by Jil Sander (adorned with feathers, of course). A sumptuous velvet pouch and gilded statement earrings make for frothy (and fashion-forward) partywear.

Feather-embellished layered knitted-silk midi dress
$3,390
Jil Sander
Tee sequined mesh pumps
$1,590
Proenza Schouler
Aphrodite Pleated Pouch
$228
Reformation
Knoll Recycled Gold Vermeil Earrings
£355
CompletedWorks

From Desk ‘til Dawn

You’re likely heading to your job’s holiday party from, well, your job. Instead of splurging on an entirely new outfit, freshen up your usual workwear with a bow blouse and party-ready pumps. Pop on a red lip at your desk before vacating the office and you’re good to go.

Tailored Peplum Blazer
$259
Cos
Bow-detail silk blouse
$2,200
Gucci
Mariha Wool Skirt
$490
Nili Lotan
Cecilia metallic leather pumps
$1,200
Khaite

Cool Intentions

Let’s say your fabulous cousin is throwing a Friendsgiving at their place upstate—you’ll want to bring something that’s subtly festive, perhaps even holiday-adjacent. Consider playing with materials: moiré and brocade don’t feel over-the-top, but still bear a level of luxury. You’ll want to wear these Widerhoeft separates well into the new year.

Salon recycled-moire jacket
$2,500
Wiederhoeft
Brocade mini skirt
$750
Wiederhoft
Pierced Pump
$500
Tory Burch
Odette Earrings
$260
Dorsey

The In-Law Formula

There’s a reason the skirt-and-sweater combo has become a perennial favorite. For partying with the in-laws, it’s the perfect mix of business on top, party on the bottom.

Mohair-blend sweater
$815
Dries Van Noten
Barbara Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
$400
By Malene Birger
Wally Boots
$495
Staud
Bessette acetate headband
$250
Sophie Buhai

Sleepy Chic

What could be chicer for a cozy holiday party at home with friends than crisp poplin pajamas topped with extra-luxe outerwear? Bonus points for a pillbox hat—which, in our estimation, is a must.

Lauren silk-blend velvet flat cap
$485
Gigi Burris
Silky shearling jacket dark brown
$4,800
Toteme
Poplin long-sleeved shirt
$290
Tekla
Poplin Pants
$245
Tekla