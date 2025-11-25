What to Wear to Holiday Parties This Year

It must be said that the holiday season tends to bring out more cliché than chic. Year after year, there’s an avalanche of red dresses, glittery tinsel trims, and novelty pieces destined to gather dust come January. Yet, this wintry stretch also offers more opportunities to get dressed up than any other, from office outings to elegant soirées and everything in between. Rather than panic-buying something that screams “festive,” consider indulging the spirit of the season with a bit more intention. Think feathers for a formal night out, rich brocades that feel celebratory without being costume-y, or an indulgent coat that elevates any ensemble (even pajamas). This is, after all, the one time of year when sartorial boldness is encouraged—you can get away with more at a holiday party than almost anywhere else. Below, shop five festive outfit ideas that don’t sacrifice style.

Formal Festivities

Dare to wear the unexpected to your next holiday fete. If the invitation reads “cocktail attire” or higher, consider something with a little flash, like Proenza Schoulers’s sequined heels, grounded by an LBD by Jil Sander (adorned with feathers, of course). A sumptuous velvet pouch and gilded statement earrings make for frothy (and fashion-forward) partywear.

From Desk ‘til Dawn

You’re likely heading to your job’s holiday party from, well, your job. Instead of splurging on an entirely new outfit, freshen up your usual workwear with a bow blouse and party-ready pumps. Pop on a red lip at your desk before vacating the office and you’re good to go.

Cool Intentions

Let’s say your fabulous cousin is throwing a Friendsgiving at their place upstate—you’ll want to bring something that’s subtly festive, perhaps even holiday-adjacent. Consider playing with materials: moiré and brocade don’t feel over-the-top, but still bear a level of luxury. You’ll want to wear these Widerhoeft separates well into the new year.

The In-Law Formula

There’s a reason the skirt-and-sweater combo has become a perennial favorite. For partying with the in-laws, it’s the perfect mix of business on top, party on the bottom.

Sleepy Chic

What could be chicer for a cozy holiday party at home with friends than crisp poplin pajamas topped with extra-luxe outerwear? Bonus points for a pillbox hat—which, in our estimation, is a must.