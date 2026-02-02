According to the Chinese zodiac, 2026 is the Year of the Horse. Traditionally this indicates 12 months of energy, freedom, and forward momentum. If we may, it also feels like an open invitation to channel your inner horse girl. Fashion, after all, has always kept a soft spot for the equestrian set. From the Hadid sisters, to Mary-Kate Olsen and Kendall Jenner, some of the industry’s most famous faces proudly count themselves among the horse-obsessed. Who knew that a love of stables and early mornings could translate so well to front-row polish?

Perhaps it’s because horse-girl fashion is, at its core, timeless. Rooted in practicality and tradition, it’s a style language built on wearable yet polished pieces: barn jackets that improve with age, knee-high riding boots, silk scarves knotted with tidy nonchalance. These staples have been trending for seasons now, popping up on runways at Gucci, Celine, and Hermès (which one could argue is the original horse-girl brand). In the Year of the Horse, consider this your moment to fully lean in, embracing a look that’s wearable, enduring, and effortlessly chic. Here are our favorite pieces inspired by the life and style of a rider.