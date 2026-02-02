FASHION

25 Fashion Pieces That Embody Horse Girl Style

Channel your inner equestrian for the Year of the Horse.

by Christina Holevas
According to the Chinese zodiac, 2026 is the Year of the Horse. Traditionally this indicates 12 months of energy, freedom, and forward momentum. If we may, it also feels like an open invitation to channel your inner horse girl. Fashion, after all, has always kept a soft spot for the equestrian set. From the Hadid sisters, to Mary-Kate Olsen and Kendall Jenner, some of the industry’s most famous faces proudly count themselves among the horse-obsessed. Who knew that a love of stables and early mornings could translate so well to front-row polish?

Perhaps it’s because horse-girl fashion is, at its core, timeless. Rooted in practicality and tradition, it’s a style language built on wearable yet polished pieces: barn jackets that improve with age, knee-high riding boots, silk scarves knotted with tidy nonchalance. These staples have been trending for seasons now, popping up on runways at Gucci, Celine, and Hermès (which one could argue is the original horse-girl brand). In the Year of the Horse, consider this your moment to fully lean in, embracing a look that’s wearable, enduring, and effortlessly chic. Here are our favorite pieces inspired by the life and style of a rider.

Equestrian printed silk-twill scarf
$540
Gucci
Rodeo Cardigan
$745
Guest in Residence
Silver-tone necklace
$750
Jil Sander
Fringe Leather Jacket
$1,998
Polo Ralph Lauren
Wedgie Bootcut Women's Jeans
$110
Levi's
Aline grooming bag
$1,575
Hermes
80 leather knee boots
$1,115
Legres
Western leather belt
$490
Etro
Rio jersey stirrup leggings
$215
Leset
Belted leather jacket
$8,500
Saint Laurent
Embroidered cotton sweater
$210
Sporty & Rich
Clive Boot
$1,680
Khaite
Printed cotton-voile scarf
$125
RRL
Herringbone Stretch Cotton Jodhpurs
$960
Burberry
Pascual Jacket
$458
Doen
Traversée Hunting medium tote
$365
Rue de Verneuil
Checked wool-tweed vest
$560
Purdey
Kip
$1,295
Lucchese
Wish Me Luck Necklace
$160
Martha Calvo
Cotton-flannel shirt
$545
Matteau
Short Gloves
$350
Nour Hammour
Jade Rigid High-Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans
$329
Slvrlake
Nobilis textured-leather ankle boots
$2,550
The Row
Walters leather-trimmed suede jacket
$1,798
Veronica Beard
Beaded leather-trimmed suede tote
$1,195
Hunting Season