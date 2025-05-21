FASHION

How to Wear Spring Pastels Without Looking Childish

Six strictly grown-up outfit ideas in the season’s softest shades.

by Christina Holevas
Images courtesy of the brands and Getty. GIF by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Although pastels are far from a new addition to the roster of spring shades, they can be among the trickiest to wear. Long synonymous with childlike innocence (one often finds the word “baby” in these colors’ names), pastels can end up recalling Easter egg palettes, giving cotton candy connotations, or oozing saccharine femininity. But for spring 2025, designers gave these soft shades a sharp edge. On the runways at Alaïa, Chloé, Prada, and Bally, pastels were styled with purpose. When layered tonally, grounded by neutrals, worked into crisp suiting, or used to punctuate bolder colors, pastels take on a fresh, modern appeal. It’s a look that feels grown-up, not girlish. Below, our guide to wearing pastels with polish—no sugar rush required.

Mix Pastels with Soft Neutrals

At Alaïa and The Row, the sweetness of a pastel skirt or trousers is offset by nudes and grays.

Alaïa Spring 2025

Courtesy of Alaïa

The Row Spring 2025

Courtesy of The Row
1/2
Shop on Net-a-Porter
$535
Patou
Short Suede Leather Jacket with Topstiching
$590
Massimo Dutti
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$28
$58
Skims
Flora Sandal
$200
A.Emery

Contrast Pastels With Bold Colors

Bold, unexpected color pairings—like the blue-and-orange combination we saw at Prada—pull pastels out of cute territory, and into the land of the cool.

Miu Miu Spring 2025

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Marni Spring 2025

Courtesy of Marni
1/2
Nappa Leather Jacket
$6,500
Prada
Kimono-Sleeve Poplin Button-Down Shirt
$440
Toteme
Pencil midi skirt in four-season stretch
$168
J.Crew
Benny Belt with Studs
$580
Khaite

Just Add Trousers...

When in doubt, a tailored pair of suiting trousers will make a pastel feel office-appropriate.

Prada Spring 2025

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Bally Spring 2025

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/2
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
$109
Cos
Bufus wool straight-leg pants
$1,250
The Row
Nili Leather Belt
$370
Nili Lotan
Harris suede boat shoes
$445
Aeyde

...Or a Bit of Black

Surround a prim pastel with black, the ultimate anchor when it comes to tricky hues.

Emilia Wickstead Spring 2025

Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead

Bally Spring 2025

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
1/2
Cashmere Short-Sleeve Shrunken Polo Sweater
$265
Guest in Residence
The Carrie Capri
$158
Favorite Daughter
Flower Sandals
$850
Chloé
Prada Symbole Sunglasses
$462
$550
Prada

Go Tonal

Take a page out of the Chloé playbook and pair your pastel with tonal colors in darker shades for a soft, monochromatic look.

Chloé Spring 2025

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloé Spring 2025

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
1/2
Nylon Cotton Jacket
$1,550
Burberry
Sheer cotton rib long-sleeve t-shirt
$145
Auralee
Cecily wool-twill mini skirt
$995
Veronica di Piante
Fisherman Sandal
$445
Mansur Gavriel

Pair Pastels and Prints

For those who love a pattern, Dries Van Noten’s are often among the most sophisticated, even in pastel shades.

Dries Van Noten Spring 2025

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Dries Van Noten Spring 2025

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
1/2
Oversized double-breasted floral-jacquard blazer
$1,885
Dries Van Noten
Drawstring Satin Shorts
$1,050
Jil Sander
La Shirt Classica
$395
Comme Si
Glove Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Mesh
$620
Proenza Schouler