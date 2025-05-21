Although pastels are far from a new addition to the roster of spring shades, they can be among the trickiest to wear. Long synonymous with childlike innocence (one often finds the word “baby” in these colors’ names), pastels can end up recalling Easter egg palettes, giving cotton candy connotations, or oozing saccharine femininity. But for spring 2025, designers gave these soft shades a sharp edge. On the runways at Alaïa, Chloé, Prada, and Bally, pastels were styled with purpose. When layered tonally, grounded by neutrals, worked into crisp suiting, or used to punctuate bolder colors, pastels take on a fresh, modern appeal. It’s a look that feels grown-up, not girlish. Below, our guide to wearing pastels with polish—no sugar rush required.

Mix Pastels with Soft Neutrals

At Alaïa and The Row, the sweetness of a pastel skirt or trousers is offset by nudes and grays.

Alaïa Spring 2025 Courtesy of Alaïa The Row Spring 2025 Courtesy of The Row INFO 1/2

Contrast Pastels With Bold Colors

Bold, unexpected color pairings—like the blue-and-orange combination we saw at Prada—pull pastels out of cute territory, and into the land of the cool.

Miu Miu Spring 2025 The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Marni Spring 2025 Courtesy of Marni INFO 1/2

Just Add Trousers...

When in doubt, a tailored pair of suiting trousers will make a pastel feel office-appropriate.

Prada Spring 2025 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Bally Spring 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

...Or a Bit of Black

Surround a prim pastel with black, the ultimate anchor when it comes to tricky hues.

Emilia Wickstead Spring 2025 Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead Bally Spring 2025 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Go Tonal

Take a page out of the Chloé playbook and pair your pastel with tonal colors in darker shades for a soft, monochromatic look.

Chloé Spring 2025 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloé Spring 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Pair Pastels and Prints

For those who love a pattern, Dries Van Noten’s are often among the most sophisticated, even in pastel shades.