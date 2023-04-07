In the beginning of 2021, most people outside of the fashion community had never even heard of Ho-yeon Jung (also known as Hoyeon Jung). By the end of the year, the Seoul native would have a SAG Award and an Emmy nomination to her name, as well as a spot on every major red carpet.

Ho-yeon began her career in South Korea, participating in Seoul Fashion Week for a few seasons before going on Korea’s Next Top Model and placing in second. From there, she broke into the international market and began walking in shows around the world. In 2021, though, Squid Games premiered, and the Netflix show turned Ho-yeon into an international star. By that point, the model-turned-actress already had an exclusive with Louis Vuitton, but that year the brand made her an international ambassador.

Because of that, Ho-yeon is always seen in Vuitton on red carpets, sometimes wearing straight-off-the-runway designs, but more likely custom pieces created by Nicolas Ghesquière himself. Ho-yeon really epitomizes the brand, representing that edge that comes through in many of Vuitton’s leather accessories, especially the footwear. Ho-yeon’s styling go-to has always been grounding delicate dresses with intense, heavy footwear, and Vuitton is the perfect brand to make that work. Ho-yeon hasn’t been around for too long, but she’s already made a mark on the worlds of modeling, acting, and red carpets. So, as we wait to see what she does next, let’s take a look at all of her red carpet moments up until this point.

2023: GQ's Global Creativity Awards Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The intricately embroidered metallic bodice of Ho-yeon’s custom Louis Vuitton dress made for a nice contrast against her black silk charmeuse draped skirt.

2023: BAFTA Film Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Ho-yeon looked like the true belle of the ball at the BAFTAs in this strapless, gold Louis Vuitton gown.

2023: Netflix’s BAFTA After Party David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Changing out of her larger-than-life gown, Ho-yeon then attended the Netflix after party in a more casual look courtesy of Louis Vuiton, featuring a silver scarf top, black trousers, and the brand’s mini Dauphine bag.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ho-yeon joined Nicolas Ghesquière and the rest of the Louis Vuitton contingent at the Academy Museum Gala in 2022, wearing a white, feather-covered mini dress from the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

2022: Emmy Awards Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress featuring a tweed-inspired pattern made out of pink, blue, and yellow sequins, Ho-yeon attended her first Emmys.

2022: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model-turned-actress attended her first Met Gala in a blue suede and leather cut out mini dress courtesy of Louis Vuitton, of course.

2022: Producers Guild Awards Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images Ho-yeon wore a black sequin Louis Vuitton mini dress with long ruched sleeves and some unique footwear from the brand’s spring 2022 collection to the Producers Guild Awards.

2022: Critics Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Invoking 1920s elegance, Ho-yeon attended the Critics Choice Awards in a gorgeous, embellished Louis Vuitton spring 2022 gown with a structured waistline.

2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ho-yeon wore a black, embellished custom Louis Vuitton dress to the SAG Awards in 2022. Ghesquière even provided a ribbon for the actress’ braid to match the rest of her ensemble.

2021: Gotham Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress spiced up a black column dress with the help of a black and gold marching band vest, both from Louis Vuitton, at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

2021: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ho-yeon wore a draped Louis Vuitton dress with the brand’s classic open-toed boots to the 2021 CFDA Awards.

2021: Squid Games Screening Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ho-yeon loves to pair delicate dresses with large, more traditionally masculine footwear. That’s exactly what she did at the Squid Game screening in LA, when the actress wore a strapless black dress featuring off-white sheer pleated details with a pair of pointed-toe combat boots.