Shane, we’re not in the cottage anymore. Today, Heated Rivalry heartthrob Hudson Williams made his runway debut at Dsquared2’s menswear show on the opening day of Milan Fashion Week. To say his fans went wild would be an understatement.

The actor opened the Canadian-Italian brand’s catwalk in dark denim skinny jeans, a layered jacket, and, go figure, shoes that looked like hockey skates. He coupled the outfit with his best model walk and pout. Aptly, the entire show was themed after the Winter Olympics which explains why designers Dean and Dan Caten would be drawn to Hollander, er, we mean Williams.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

As with anything Williams and fellow Heated Rivalry boy Connor Storrie do these days, fans of the show exhibited their full support. Dsquared2’s website and Instagram livestream subsequently crashed when Williams hit the runway, greeting viewers with an error page citing “heavy traffic.”

Perhaps to make up for the snafu, the brand posted a behind-the-scenes TikTok with the actor from his fittings for the show. They captioned the video, which featured prerequisite flexing and pouting, with the caption “Suddenly we’re into hockey.”

There’s still an entire month of shows left to go across the major four cities—Milan, New York, Paris, and London—which means that Heated Rivalry fans are likely to see even more of Williams on the frow (front row, that is). Only time will tell whether another runway walk awaits him.

As for Storrie, Williams’s co-star, there were reports that he could be making his very own runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana. The actor’s publicists later shut down that rumor to Vanity Fair, but we wouldn’t be shocked to see him front and center at the brand’s Saturday show.