Fashion has a funny way of bringing people together. Unexpected front-row pairings take place all the time, and at couture week, serendipity struck again when two of television’s most beguiling characters crossed paths.

At Balenciaga’s fall 2026 couture show on July 8, Lily Collins—of Emily in Paris fame—and Hudson Williams—of Heated Rivalry heartthrobdom—finally came face to face. Though it may sound random, the rendez-vous was a stylish meeting of streaming’s hottest stars.

To mark the occasion, both stars deviated from their on-screen archetypes. Collins opted for a severe all-black ensemble, comprising high-reaching opera gloves and a sculptural strapless mini dress with pointed corners exuding a villainous edge. This was decidedly different from Emily Cooper, whose affinity for maximalist pattern-mixing place her firmly in the realm of kooky, colorful camp.

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For his part, Williams opted for a slouchy chocolate brown suit, with a drop-shoulder design and excess fabric that pooled at his feet. It was a welcome departure from the soft-spoken Shane Hollander, whose personal style leans more bro-ish hockey player than high-fashion VIP. Still, some subtle nods to Hollander remained. While sitting front row, Williams removed his jacket to reveal a black sleeveless undershirt that his fictional counterpart would surely wear at, say, the cottage.

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Together, the television stars painted a rather satisfying picture. Pop culture’s reigning neon-loving, non-French-speaking Parisian next to the internet’s favorite soft-spoken, sartorially-understated Canadian hockey pro. Aesthetically speaking, they balanced each other out. And in this hyper-specific couture setting, both were free to put their own distinct stamp on statement dressing.

“So nice to meet you,” Collins said to Williams after they finished posing together before the show. “In the most, you know, public way.” Spinoff coming soon? We can only hope.