The Internet’s favorite up-and-coming model, Alex Consani, once told Interview she had no interest in an acting career. Unless Hunter Schafer needed a stand-in. “Maybe I could be a Hunter Schafer look-alike dupe or something,” she told the mag. “When they run out of budget, I’m here.” Last night, however, the duo met up at the opening of H&M’s new SoHo store and proved that, despite what some people may think, they are not the same person.

Consani was spotted interviewing Schafer at the event—contents of said interview have yet to surface online, but Consani was heard saying “Thank you, boo” amid her usual string of quips as she shared a laugh with the Hunger Games actress. Both Consani and Schafer were in extremely different, yet very bright, looks that did help differentiate which one of them spends her off days terrorizing people on the subway.

Schafer cut a chic figure in a statement bodycon dress, complete with ruched detailing, that she paired with suede baby blue heels and a slicked-back hairstyle. Consani opted for an ab-baring yellow skirt set, gold jewelry, and a glitzy shoulder bag. The duo teamed up for the first time at a Mugler event a little less than a year ago—there they looked even more like twins, in dramatic eyeliner and black bodysuits.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

The rising model also happened to chat with fellow runway star Amelia Gray Hamlin during the event. Again, where are these interviews, please?

Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

One look at Consani’s TikTok comments and you’ll find dozens of users comparing her likeness to Schafer. “Omg Jules how have you been,” one user joked about a recent video, referencing Schafer’s Euphoria character. “Close enough, ask Rue what she’s going to do about the suitcase situation!” another wrote. Yes, the pair are both leggy blonde models (Schafer has largely put her runway walk on pause while she pursues her various acting gigs), but seeing them side by side only furthered the Internet’s long-lost-twin theories.