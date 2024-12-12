A red carpet is one thing, but walking down the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race is quite another. This is no time for subtlety or quiet luxury. Either bring out the full eleganza, or sashay away. Hunter Schafer seems to know as much. The Euphoria star was announced as a guest judge for the upcoming 17th season of the reality show, and producers couldn’t help but preview her look. It’s an archival Jean Paul Gaultier couture corset, and it may be one the most jaw-dropping pieces of fashion history to ever shanté down that runway.

While only a sliver of the corset was visible in the season’s teaser trailer, its structured detailing instantly revealed not only its maker but also the season it debuted: Jean Paul Gaultier, specifically from the designer’s spring 2009 couture collection. Guest judges usually amp up their glam factor for the show, but clearly Schafer (with the help of her stylist Dara Allen) wanted to make a definitive impact with this archival moment.

The actress leaned into the Barbarella stylings of the Gaultier piece, finishing off her look with voluminous waves, large silver earrings, and a tiny newsboy cap to match her lingerie. It also looks as though Schafer wrapped some sort of feathered situation, perhaps a boa or shawl, around her arms.

YouTube / MTV

Viewers will have to wait a little longer to get a full look at Schafer’s outfit when the episode eventually premieres in early 2025.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In addition to Schafer, judges for the upcoming season include stars such as Doechii, Sandra Bernhard, Betsey Johnson, Quinta Brunson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Katy Perry. We doubt any of those names, however fashionable their outfits may be, are wearing archival couture.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 premieres Friday, January 3 at 8pm EST on MTV.