Nearly everyone has a little white dress tucked away somewhere in their wardrobe—but not every LWD carries the weight of fashion history. Last night in Seoul, Hunter Schafer reminded us that archival minimalism speaks quite loudly, casually pulling out a sleek hero piece from Raf Simons-era Jil Sander.

Attending a pre-opening event of Gentle Monster’s Haus Nowhere Seoul, the actor chose a rare runway find to hit the red carpet in: a strapless, sculptural cocktail dress from Jil Sander’s fall 2012 collection. True to the house’s minimal DNA, the sweetheart dress was light on any overly theatrical manipulations. It features a curve-hugging corset bodice that flows into a high-waisted skirt with sculptural pleats and side vents.

Schafer, working with the stylist Dara Allen, added her own flair to the ensemble. She wore her hair in a coiffed bun and sported techy Gentle Monster frames. For a pop of color, the model-turned-actor wore a pair of neon orange stilettos.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Although Schafer has shown herself to be quite the fashion archivist in the past—she’s worn rare finds from the likes of Prada and Jean Paul Gaultier over the years—her LWD is the telltale sign of a true fashion insider. The piece debuted during Milan Fashion Week in February 2012 and marked Raf Simons’s final offering for the Italian house. Simons was actually fired form the house after the colleciton, but shortly after was named creative director of Dior taking the codes of refined femininity he established at Jil Sander along with him.

Schafer’s latest archival find is a nice switch-up. Yes, it’s nice to wear flashier picks from beloved collections by JPG or Mugler (you can bet Schafer has worn her fair share of those), but this “if you know, you know” moment is what vintage dreams are made of.