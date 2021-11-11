Ingrid Andress Prepped for the Country Music Awards With Diamonds and Tequila
After the release of her debut album Lady Like, it instantly became clear that country musician Ingrid Andress would always make a statement—whether that be through her music, her style, or her rapidly growing social media presence. Just like the album title suggests, Andress questions the antiquated consensus on what it means to be “ladylike”—her point of view has not only freshened up the types of country music that can be heard on the radio, but also led to a nomination for New Artist of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Awards. “The feeling you get when you’re nominated for an award at the CMAs never goes away. To be acknowledged by our country community and nominated with artists I respect and admire is such an honor,” Andress said.
So, to celebrate her nomination, the musician did what she does best: grabbed some tequila, adorned herself with diamonds, and slipped into a black Dsquared2 suit with powder pink lapels. “My stylist Sonia Young and I always go for a strong statement suit,” Andress said of her look for the ceremony. “Tonight, we went for something classic and chic with some edge—that’s usually what we like to do, mixing feminine and masculine.”
She also teased some new music, which she hopes to release after touring in the U.K. and Europe next year. “Despite its challenges, this year has been incredible,” she said. “I’ve finally gotten to tour my album which has been such a special experience—there’s nothing like connecting with your fans live. I’m most looking forward to building on that connection with fans in the U.K. and Europe when I tour there next year, and there may be some new music in the works that I’m really excited to share.”
Take a peek at the rest of the musician’s getting ready process, here.