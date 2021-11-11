After the release of her debut album Lady Like, it instantly became clear that country musician Ingrid Andress would always make a statement—whether that be through her music, her style, or her rapidly growing social media presence. Just like the album title suggests, Andress questions the antiquated consensus on what it means to be “ladylike”—her point of view has not only freshened up the types of country music that can be heard on the radio, but also led to a nomination for New Artist of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Awards. “The feeling you get when you’re nominated for an award at the CMAs never goes away. To be acknowledged by our country community and nominated with artists I respect and admire is such an honor,” Andress said.

So, to celebrate her nomination, the musician did what she does best: grabbed some tequila, adorned herself with diamonds, and slipped into a black Dsquared2 suit with powder pink lapels. “My stylist Sonia Young and I always go for a strong statement suit,” Andress said of her look for the ceremony. “Tonight, we went for something classic and chic with some edge—that’s usually what we like to do, mixing feminine and masculine.”

She also teased some new music, which she hopes to release after touring in the U.K. and Europe next year. “Despite its challenges, this year has been incredible,” she said. “I’ve finally gotten to tour my album which has been such a special experience—there’s nothing like connecting with your fans live. I’m most looking forward to building on that connection with fans in the U.K. and Europe when I tour there next year, and there may be some new music in the works that I’m really excited to share.”

Take a peek at the rest of the musician’s getting ready process, here.

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “Let the glam process begin!”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “There’s nothing better than getting ready in a cozy set of PJs with my dope glam squad.”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “It’s always a suit for me! Shout out to Dsquared2 for this dream of a look.”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “Tonight’s accessories: Lala Léxa bag and Dsquared2 shoes with jewelry from Anabela Chan, Kallati, and Djula.”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “My stylist Sonia and I love to have fun with fashion; these shoes are just that extra edge I’m always looking for.”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “Obviously looking for my tequila, but also—give it up for Derek, with the strong hair game.”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “One of my favorite details of my look was the inside of my Dsquared2 jacket. I couldn’t help but show it off while I was getting into my lewk.”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “Honestly, can never have enough diamonds on, right?”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “Sonia and I checking out the final look. I love collaborating with her for nights like this.”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “The final glam—my team Derek and Lindsay killed this!”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “A little tequila never hurt anyone…”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “On the way! Also, really obsessed with my earrings.”

Courtesy of Acacia Evans “Always love a quick joyride to the red carpet, especially with my team!”